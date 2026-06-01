'The Mad & The Free': Can American Society Debate Its Way Out Of Psychosis?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

Psychodrama

“A sane society cannot debate its way out of psychosis. It must diagnose the patient with lethal precision and restore the ancient boundary between the mad and the free.” - LHGrey on X

When you watch video of the shenanigans at the Delaney Hall ICE building in Newark, NJ, you must suspect you’re seeing a hopped-up political vaudeville act. Freaky as the “protesters” may be — with their tatts and piercings, gummi bear hair color, rolls of blubber, perpetually hoisted cell phones, drums, whistles, and pitiful umbrellas — they are no less actors than Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney out in Hollywood.

New Jersey State Police Cavalry to the Rescue!

The Delaney Hall mobbers are allegedly paid by someone or some entity. You’d think the authorities and the news media would be racing to find out who that is. But, so far, no official announcements and, wouldn’t you know, The New York Times did not even report on doings over there in its Monday morning edition.

Independent reporter Nick Sortor, undercover in Antifi garb, discovered their “craft services” tent adjacent to the action in the industrial wasteland where Delaney Hall stands next to the reeking Passaic River.

The tent was full of riot gear, tactical supplies, snacks, energy drinks, hot meals (lasagna!) delivered on the hour, first aid supplies, and other “protester necessities,” as if the siege of Delaney Hall was a major Hollywood production shoot.

Anyway, after days of freaks and geeks playacting “oppression” at Delaney Hall, the New Jersey riot cops showed up, including the mounted cavalry, and stuffed several busloads with arrested “protesters,” many of them from out-of-state. Did they bother to interview the folks manning the craft services tent to inquire what organization was paying for all the merch? Isn’t it about time for whoever is signing those checks to get indicted for fomenting and abetting insurrection?

The Democratic Party is reduced to psychodrama, and the nature of psychodrama is that it’s about nothing — nothing real, at least. It’s all concocted sound-and-fury to give the (false) impression that some injustice is occurring. In the case of Delaney Hall, a holding facility for illegal border-jumpers awaiting deportation, the alleged injustice is “unsanitary conditions, inadequate food, poor medical care, and physical and psychological torture.” In reality, conditions there are arguably better than the average Motel 8. Many of the inmates are murderers and rapists, of course, the worst of the worst.

You might suppose that the objective of the melodrama at Delaney Hall was to create another martyr a la Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti out in Minneapolis this past winter.

Those two unfortunate dupes were induced by the party script to FAFO, leading to their tragic and pointless deaths. Alas, the incidents failed to incite the sort of national uprising that the Lefty-left will not stop seeking.

And now summer is nearly here and (the old song goes) “the time is right for dancing in the streets.” Or, rather, fighting in the streets.

The time is also right for the FBI and the DOJ to shut down the funny money supply line for it, and it’s hard to figure now how they might fail to do that.

The Delaney Hall arrests give them a vast opportunity to debrief the players, find out exactly how these stunts are being organized.

To see exactly how much nothing the Democratic Party stands for, you need only get a load of the California primary campaigns, with the election to be held tomorrow (Tuesday June 2).

For instance, Tom Steyer, the hedge funder running for governor, staged an event Friday to support transgender track star AB Hernandez, who has been dominating in the 2025 and 2026 California state women’s track championships by notable margins.

AB Hernandez is a biological male subject to extreme cosmetic and hormonal procedures to impersonate a female, but it does not alter the fact that he is a biological male and he is engaged in impersonation.

Men in women’s sports is increasingly a losing issue in American politics.

Twenty-seven states have enacted laws against it.

The International Olympic Committee has banned biological men competing in women’s events (and the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028). Yet, there is candidate Tom Steyer on-screen trying to sell himself on the most nakedly reality-optional issue-of-the-day.

Sheer psychodrama.

Steyer’s rival, Xavier Bacerra, is arguably more pathetic and idiotic. As California Attorney General from 2017 to 2021 he allowed massive public services and campaign finance fraud to blossom across the state. Then, as HHS Secretary under “Joe Biden,” he presided over the Covid-19 fraud and let hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant children to go missing during the four-year-long open border operation. We’re talking world-class incompetence.

Down in Los Angeles, the current mayor, Karen Bass, is so devoid of accomplishment that she’s reduced to merely smiling like a Cheshire Cat as she goes through the final motions of the contest. Her campaign slogan is “Let’s Do This Together.” Do what? Run Los Angeles further off a cliff? Outsider Spencer Pratt has crept up to about even with Mayor Bass in the polls. His prospects remain pretty dim, though hopes are high for him. Similarly, outsider Steve Hilton in the race for governor. The question to be answered Tuesday: has reality-optional politics finally run out of mojo in California? And will that be “roll credits” for the Democratic Party?