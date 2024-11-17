Live ZH Debate: MAGA Takeover Or Israel First? Blumenthal Vs. Beattie To Clash Over Trump Appointments

Join us on Monday at 7pm ET for a live debate with Grayzone editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal and Revolver News founder Darren Beattie, moderated by the Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Regarding Trump’s cabinet, Blumenthal - veteran journalist and infamous DC dissident - is concerned about mounting Israeli influence, which has manifested in hawkish foreign policy picks like Pete Hegseth for SecDef, Marco Rubio for State, and fanatically Zionist ambassadors Stenafik/Huckabee.

​While Beattie - known for his dogged reporting into federal involvement on Jan 6 - adovocated for Trump's appointees to be confirmed by "any means necessary" because they represent a dramatic realignment of Washington's status quo. And after all, Trump is pissing off the right people...

Even the Soros scion is mature enough to realize Trump won with an overwhelming mandate



If Soros can see this, is it too much to ask our Republican senators to respect Trump's mandate and lend their full and complete support to his nominees? https://t.co/vDPIJAJUh1 — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) November 15, 2024

Despite this, Blumenthal is not optimistic that a second Trump admin will be truly sovereign but captured the donor class and foreign interests. More troubling indications are on the horizon with future rumored personnel, such as Sebastian "gay whale" Gorka (as Alex Jones calls him):

When asked by @afshinrattansi why so many Trump foreign policy picks seem "more make Israel great again than make America great again," @SebGorka melts down and threatens to storm out of the interview



Gorka is a frontrunner for Trump's deputy national security advisor pic.twitter.com/0sVoUx0om4 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 17, 2024

As the fight to influence the big man intensifies, hear from both sides: Trump's former speech writer and one of America’s sharpest foreign policy blob critics.

Our panelists will cover all major cabinet appointees. Including those deemed by warmonger John “we know where your kids live” Bolton to be the “worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history.":

John Bolton just said Matt Gaetz is the "worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history."



This confirms that Gaetz is indeed the best and most qualified person to lead the DOJ. President Trump made a revolutionary pick.



Inverse Bolton. pic.twitter.com/MfLipxw92I — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

We look forward to hearing criticisms from people who haven’t destroyed entire countries.

Join us at 7 PM eastern on the ZeroHedge homepage and X account.