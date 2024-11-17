print-icon
Live ZH Debate: MAGA Takeover Or Israel First? Blumenthal Vs. Beattie To Clash Over Trump Appointments

by Tyler Durden
Join us on Monday at 7pm ET for a live debate with Grayzone editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal and Revolver News founder Darren Beattie, moderated by the Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Regarding Trump’s cabinet, Blumenthal - veteran journalist and infamous DC dissident - is concerned about mounting Israeli influence, which has manifested in hawkish foreign policy picks like Pete Hegseth for SecDef, Marco Rubio for State, and fanatically Zionist ambassadors Stenafik/Huckabee.

​While Beattie - known for his dogged reporting into federal involvement on Jan 6 - adovocated for Trump's appointees to be confirmed by "any means necessary" because they represent a dramatic realignment of Washington's status quo. And after all, Trump is pissing off the right people...

Despite this, Blumenthal is not optimistic that a second Trump admin will be truly sovereign but captured the donor class and foreign interests. More troubling indications are on the horizon with future rumored personnel, such as Sebastian "gay whale" Gorka (as Alex Jones calls him):

As the fight to influence the big man intensifies, hear from both sides: Trump's former speech writer and one of America’s sharpest foreign policy blob critics.

Our panelists will cover all major cabinet appointees. Including those deemed by warmonger John “we know where your kids live” Bolton to be the “worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history.":

We look forward to hearing criticisms from people who haven’t destroyed entire countries.

Join us at 7 PM eastern on the ZeroHedge homepage and X account.

