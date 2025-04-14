MAGA Trump Official Who Shuttered USAID & Wanted Deepest Cuts Fired After Clashes With Rubio: Report

One of the key architects of the Trump administration's campaign to slash foreign aid has been fired from the State Department after less than 90 days on the job, according to the WSJ, citing US officials.

Pete Marocco last month. Photo: kent nishimura/Reuters

Pete Marocco, who oversaw the closure of USAID and briefly led the foreign-assistance mission at State, worked closely with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), yet at times clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio according to the report.

"Pete was brought to State with a big mission—to conduct an exhaustive review of every dollar spent on foreign assistance," a senior administration official told the Journal. "He conducted that historic task and exposed egregious abuses of taxpayer dollars. We all expect big things are in store for Pete on his next mission," they continued, adding "He is no longer at State."

Marocco learned that his time at the State Department was coming to an end late last week, according to a person close to him. After a meeting at the White House, Marocco was told by State Department officials he was out at the agency, the person said, noting he had to hand in his agency badge and laptop. Another U.S. official said it wasn’t Marocco’s choice to leave the department, adding that he was at times at odds with Rubio and his top advisers. It wasn’t immediately clear if Marocco will leave the administration entirely or serve in a different role. Marocco didn’t respond to a request for comment. Marocco served in the first Trump administration in several capacities, including at the Pentagon, State Department, USAID and the Commerce Department. -WSJ

According to the report, Rubio and Marocco had disagreements over the scale and implementation of foreign aid cuts - with Marocco advocating for far deeper cuts, while Rubio and team pushed to keep several programs running.

According to Democrat Sen. Brian Schatz - ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommitte on State and Foreign Operations, said Marocco brought chaos to the agency.

"But with his exit, serious questions still remain about the influence he leaves behind and whether or not Secretary Rubio plans to take actions that advance the mission and credibility of the United States," Shatz said.

During his time in the department, Marocco oversaw the cancellation of 83% of foreign-aid programs and the closing of USAID, something Democrats and critics argued requires congressional approval.

In short - MAGA guy fired after Rubio and pals want to keep USAID money flowing.