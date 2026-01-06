MAGA Wants Trump To Drag Hillary To Court As She Claims He "Urged Supporters To Attack Congress"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton couldn’t resist slapping up a tweet today claiming that on this day five years ago, President Trump called on his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Clinton wrote “Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie. More than 140 police officers were injured,” Hillary said on X.

“Trump then pardoned the attackers,” she said, adding “He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won’t ever forget it,” and including a collage of headlines from leftist newspapers.

Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie. More than 140 police officers were injured.



Trump then pardoned the attackers.



He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won't ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/VEdzgaI3cs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2026

Of course, replies are closed on the post, as with every other lie Hillary Clinton puts out.

Blatant lie. Nobody believes this. https://t.co/Ci56kMi7VA — Gregg Henson (@gregghenson) January 6, 2026

Trump supporters had to respond with quote tweets instead.

Turn on replies coward https://t.co/A2yKtpxuZ9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 6, 2026

Five years ago, Trump said "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Capitol Police then shot tear gas at the crowd on one side, while openly inviting people into the Capitol on the other.

Your lies no longer work. You enabled a rapist just so you could keep power. https://t.co/npfBjG9EgG pic.twitter.com/AeXY9C5uSC — David (@PubliusDefectus) January 6, 2026

You left out a few things, like…



“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patrioticallymake your voices heard” https://t.co/wfJowKIHHE pic.twitter.com/57SU5Kkpt2 — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) January 6, 2026

As we have covered, Trump is saying the BBC to the tune of $10 Billion for making the same claim.

So it figures…

Trump already beat Hillary at the ballot box. Now she wants him to beat her in the courts?



Trump never urged an attack on anything. He should sue her for every single dime she corruptly pocketed from foreign governments. https://t.co/XLUd5nkzUW — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) January 6, 2026

Sue. This is an easy win. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) January 6, 2026

SUE HER — L Waterstone (@Waterstone15769) January 6, 2026

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.