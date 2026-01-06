print-icon
MAGA Wants Trump To Drag Hillary To Court As She Claims He "Urged Supporters To Attack Congress"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton couldn’t resist slapping up a tweet today claiming that on this day five years ago, President Trump called on his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Clinton wrote “Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie. More than 140 police officers were injured,” Hillary said on X.

“Trump then pardoned the attackers,” she said, adding “He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won’t ever forget it,” and including a collage of headlines from leftist newspapers.

Of course, replies are closed on the post, as with every other lie Hillary Clinton puts out.

Trump supporters had to respond with quote tweets instead.

As we have covered, Trump is saying the BBC to the tune of $10 Billion for making the same claim.

So it figures…

