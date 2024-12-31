A MAGA Wishlist

Authored by Jeremy Frankel via American Greatness,

We did it.

The greatest comeback in political history, President Donald Trump taking back the office he held four years ago, is historic and nothing short of remarkable. The message it sends is that “Make America Great Again,” the MAGA movement, is here to stay. Long gone are the days of the old GOP establishment, the controlled opposition that had no problem managing the decline of the nation along with the Democrats. Now, Americans are no longer the forgotten men and women. We are ascendant, and we must make sure that our party will continue this path for the foreseeable future.

As such, we must capitalize on the MAGA mandate and make sure the Trump agenda is carried out as best as possible. Below are some ideas that President Trump can either enact on his own or work toward from the moment he assumes office.

1. Pardon ALL January 6-ers.

Every single person caught up in Stasi-like witch hunts has been either wrongfully charged or overcharged, and their lives have been ruined by the Biden DOJ, FBI, and the DC courts in an operation that would make Stalin jealous. Many of the J6 defendants have languished in the prison colloquially known as the DC gulag, have been bankrupted, and have had their lives destroyed, all clearly for opposing the left and the Democrat Party. The two-tiered justice system needs to end, once and for all. Every one of them needs to be pardoned and given reinstitution to at least help undo the damage done to them and their families. Especially after seeing how leftists treated their own rioters during the summer of 2020 after they burned down American cities.

2. Fire every potential holdover from the Biden administration and replace them with MAGA supporters.

All employees, from White House staff to low-level staffers in random departments, need to be Trump’s own. We saw last time how holdovers from the Obama administration did whatever they could to take President Trump down. We also saw “Republicans” last time around turn on the President and block his initiatives. Schedule F should be enacted immediately to begin to rein in the bureaucracy and drain the swamp.

3. Secure the border, deport as many illegal aliens as possible, and end birthright citizenship.

The Biden regime purposefully destroyed any semblance of border security by halting the building of the wall, inviting wave after wave of illegal immigration from virtually all over the world, and removing any incentives for them to leave. Worse, we know that thousands of them—at the very least—are part of criminal gangs, which have made Americans unable to walk the streets in their own towns for fear of their lives. The number of new illegal aliens is estimated to be around 20 million, and if they are not deported, they will inevitably blend into American society, and this will become the new normal. They will likely also be counted in the census, which almost certainly will tilt the number of electoral votes to the Democrats, who want nothing more than to make them citizens and, in turn, Democrat voters.

4. Defund NPR, PBS, and Planned Parenthood.

There is no reason whatsoever for a subsidized news network to exist. Needless to say, NPR and PBS always lean left, which is to be expected since that’s what keeps them in existence. Planned Parenthood also should entirely be cut off, since, aside from the wickedness of its promotion of abortion, it is a major fundraiser for Democrats.

5. Implement nationwide election integrity measures.

Every federal, state, and local election should have a uniform voting system where all elections are simple, conducted with paper, and counted on election night. Early voting and voting by mail should be minimized—if not outright banned. Schemes such as ranked-choice voting, where the main goal is really to keep establishment politicians in power forever, should be banned nationwide as well. The deadline for election night counting must be enshrined to preempt any “finding” votes to conveniently get the Democrat to win. And it clearly is a federal issue, since many of these races conducted by states are for federal office. There must be a uniform system if we want our country to have any semblance of election integrity. The SAVE Act, which would require states to obtain proof of citizenship when registering to vote and to take non-citizens off the voter rolls, should be looked at as well.

6. Let Israel defeat its enemies and refer to the “West Bank” as Judea and Samaria.

Israel should know that the US will stand up for good and stand up to evil. This means boldly stating that Israel not only has the right to defend itself, which is obvious, but also that it should do whatever it has to do to secure its safety, no matter what that looks like. The U.S. should also take the lead in recognizing the West Bank as part of Israel and officially renaming it by its true title, Judea and Samaria. This may also include withdrawing from the terrorist-supporting UN and sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its blatant antisemitism.

7. Deport college campus rioters and terror supporters and defund any campus that tolerates it.

There is no reason we, as a country, must accept our elite institutions supporting our country’s downfall, whether it is by allowing antisemitic rioters to make life on campus impossible for Jews or Marxist professors spewing anti-American bile. The endowments of these institutions should be taxed as much as possible, and any other incentives to force the schools to expel such students or fire such professors should be utilized. If any of these rioters are on student visas, they should be instantly revoked, and they should be deported immediately. The Executive Order on Combatting Anti-Semitism that the Trump administration enacted in 2019 should be codified into law as well.

8. Restart Keystone and ANWR and reverse every Biden executive order on drilling and fracking.

One of Joe Biden’s first actions when he assumed the presidency four years ago was to stop the Keystone pipeline, which was a major factor in causing energy prices to skyrocket. Trump should immediately take steps to continue the project and, if need be, expand more drilling wherever possible. The leases for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) should be immediately reinstated as well. This will help to bring down prices in other areas since energy is necessary for the production of all goods and services. We should aim to be, as Trump talks about often, “energy dominant.”

9. Make the Trump tax cuts permanent.

Trump should champion the tax cuts that were passed during his first term and work with the Republican House and Senate to make them permanent. This will help with inflation as well. Families will have more money in their wallets, and companies will have more money to produce more, leading to lower prices and higher wages.

10. Get wokeness out of the military.

The American military is meant to be an example of strength to the world, not a leftist social experiment. Under Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Department of Defense must root out every bit of Critical Race Theory, gender theory, and any other woke, noxious garbage out of the military. There is a reason morale is low and recruitment rates continue to drop, and the world’s force for good, the American military, must be allowed to resume its true mission.

11. Repeal of the Home Rule Act.

The Home Rule Act, passed in 1973, gave Washington, D.C., autonomy and created a city government to control local affairs. The city is extremely dangerous and crime-ridden, but the rate of prosecution is very low, and there’s a good chance anyone arrested will be released to commit more crimes. The city council and mayor refuse to address this, and, according to the Constitution, control of D.C. should be with Congress regardless. The Seat of Government Act, which was introduced in the House in 2023, should be revisited.

12. Constitutional amendments that cap the Supreme Court at nine justices and enshrine the Senate filibuster.

The constant Democrat threat of “packing” or “reimagining” the Supreme Court needs to finally end, as well as the threat of abolishing the 60-vote threshold in the Senate to pass any legislation they want. Two constitutional amendments, one to enshrine the number of justices on the Supreme Court and another to make the filibuster permanent, should be pushed, and everyone who supports or opposes it should be on record. The left cannot be allowed to continue holding the country hostage this way.

13. Expand the Abraham Accords.

Israel and its neighbors can find peace with each other. The Abraham Accords are a perfect example of how that is to be done, where Israel can stand up for its rights and isn’t pushed to capitulate to the terrorists who want nothing more than to destroy Israel and commit a second Holocaust. And many of the countries in the region, as we’ve seen, respect this. The Middle East can be a peaceful place if the circumstances are right and the good actors remain strong.

14. Lawfare must end—with equal justice.

The twisting of the justice system by the Democrat Party and its apparatchiks in the form of “judges” in recent years is unprecedented, and the only way to stop it is by making sure they know what it’s like—of course not to invent crimes just to try to convict someone, as they did, but if there is any real reason to believe that anyone on their side broke the law in any way, there is no reason to hold back. That’s not retribution; it’s true blind justice, true equal justice under the law.

15. The FACE Act must be repealed.

The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or the FACE Act, has been severely abused and weaponized by the left to the point of going after pro-lifers just because of their activism. The endgame is clearly to quash dissent, and we need to take away every tool they have.

16. Ban “gender-affirming care” for minors.

There is little, if not nothing, more heinous than child abuse, and mutilation in the name of the concept of magically changing a kid’s gender is something that no civilized society should allow. There must be a law outright banning it, with significant prison time for everyone involved. Child abuse is illegal in every state, and this hideous act is clear abuse.

17. Solidify the true meaning of Title IX.

Leftists have been doing their best to reinterpret the law against discrimination based on sex to include “gender identity,” which would let men into women’s sports, bathrooms, and any other segregated space. We’ve seen how dangerous this is to women, but the left doesn’t care at all. The law must be rewritten so no Marxist judge can redefine it.

18. Restart the 1776 Commission and defund any district that teaches CRT or trans theory.

Our public schools should be raising the next generation to love their country and mold them to be ready for the real world. The 1776 Commission was meant to counter the poisonous nonsense, such as Critical Race Theory or transgender theory, that most of the country’s school districts push, with the goal of educating students with a sense of patriotism and love of country. It should immediately be restarted. No teacher or school administrator should be allowed to be able to indoctrinate their students with toxic garbage like the aforementioned, and any school that does this should be defunded. The idea of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), which is essentially a Marxist worldview disguised as tolerance, should be dismantled as well.

19. Automatic death penalty for certain crimes.

A law should be pushed for an automatic death penalty for certain heinous crimes, including murdering a police officer, trafficking humans or drugs, or molesting children. There should be no exceptions when a specific crime crosses a line. President Trump has promised this as well, posting to Truth Social that he “will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters” as soon as he is inaugurated.

20. Investigate Soros’s network of DAs

George Soros’s empire seems to have its tentacles all over the world, bringing chaos as a feature. He is single-handedly and intentionally destroying great American cities by installing hand-picked district attorneys, two of whom have tried to put President Trump in prison. His influence and funding mechanisms should be investigated.

21. Push national reciprocity.

There is no reason that the Second Amendment is treated as unimportant and that we should tolerate it essentially being banned in some states because the left doesn’t like guns. Bearing arms is a right, and that right must be recognized nationally. Reintroducing the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which eases regulations for carrying a firearm across state lines, would be a good start.

These are some ideas that can steer America in the direction it was always meant to go and the direction it was moving during President Trump’s first term. This second term needs to be full steam ahead, with no room for error. America may not get another chance. But, if President Trump is successful in carrying out the MAGA agenda, he will be remembered as the historic figure who saved the greatest nation on earth and gave it an infinitely brighter future for decades to come.

