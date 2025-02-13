MAHA: RFK Jr. Confirmed To Lead HHS Despite 'Traitor' McConnell Siding With Democrats

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Director of Health and Human Services on Thursday, despite Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-INO) as the sole Republican to vote against him.

The vote - which is ongoing, came after a heated battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, which voted 53-47 on Wednesday to invoke cloture, setting up the final confirmation showdown. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic and former environmental activist, only needs a simple majority of 51 votes to secure the position.

Kennedy’s nomination has been a political firestorm from the start. His past claims linking vaccines to autism and other harms sparked a fierce backlash from Democrats, who grilled him in contentious confirmation hearings last month. But despite their objections, Kennedy managed to navigate the political minefield, thanks in part to key Republican senators who were initially hesitant but ultimately threw their support behind him.

A GOP Divide Over RFK Jr.

With Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee refusing to advance Kennedy’s nomination, pressure fell on Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP). Cassidy, a physician himself, had expressed concerns about Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric but ultimately gave him the green light, citing a long list of commitments Kennedy made to ensure transparency and oversight.

“These commitments, and my expectation that we can have a great working relationship to make America healthy again, is the basis of my support,” Cassidy said.

Kennedy also won over GOP Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), both of whom had initially been skeptical. Murkowski admitted she remained wary of Kennedy’s stance on vaccines but pointed to his pledges to work with Congress and make data-driven policy decisions.

One of the biggest question marks was Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a staunch proponent of vaccines who contracted polio as a child. While McConnell voted to advance Kennedy’s nomination, all eyes were on whether he will break ranks with his party during the final confirmation vote.

Mitch McConnell voted no on RFK Jr.



Beyond vaccines, Kennedy has vowed to shake up HHS by tackling Big Pharma and the food industry, shifting the agency’s focus to chronic disease prevention and diet reform. His ‘Make America Healthy Again’ plan includes overhauling dietary guidelines, cracking down on ultra-processed foods, and addressing the root causes of the nation’s health crises.

“Our country is not going to be destroyed because we get the marginal tax rate wrong. It is going to be destroyed if we get this issue wrong,” Kennedy declared, warning of the dangers of chronic diseases.

From Political Outsider to Trump’s HHS Pick

Kennedy’s political arc has been quite interesting, to say the least. A lifelong Democrat, he frequently invoked his family’s legacy - his father, former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy. But in recent years, he’s built strong alliances with right-wing figures, particularly over his vocal opposition to vaccine mandates.

Kennedy made headlines last August when he abruptly dropped his independent presidential bid and endorsed Trump, a move that shocked many in the Democratic establishment. After months of criticizing Kennedy, Trump embraced him, calling him “a man who has been an incredible champion for so many of these values that we all share.”

Trump wasted no time in rewarding Kennedy’s loyalty, nominating him for one of the most powerful roles in the federal government.

Kennedy’s confirmation comes just one day after another lightning-rod nominee, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, was confirmed as director of national intelligence in a 52-48 vote. If Thursday’s vote goes as expected, RFK Jr. will soon take the reins at HHS.