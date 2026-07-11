Maine Dems Will Pick Platner Replacement At Rushed Convention This Month

After their nominee for the 2026 Maine Senate race dropped out on Friday in the wake of sex assault allegations, Democrats will pick his successor at a convention on July 25th, the state party chair announced Friday afternoon. That's just two days before the deadline for making the change and securing a new nominees' place on the general election ballot. It's a tall order for one of the smallest state party organizations in the country, and Democrats haunted by the rushed 2024 insertion of deeply-flawed candidate Kamala Harris into Joe Biden's nominee slot are uneasy -- all the more so given how tight the race for Senate control could be.

The crisis springs from previous nominee Graham Platner's withdrawal from the contest on Friday. He won the June 9th primary, but was done in by a Politico report in which a former girlfriend claimed a drunk Platner spontaneously showed up at her house and sexually assaulted her. Democrats who were already uneasy about Platner's profile -- which includes a history of philanderous sexts sent to multiple women, old Reddit posts self-identifying as a "communist," other posts calling cops "bastards," and a Nazi tattoo (though not a particularly obvious one). Setting aside the new rape allegation, all those black marks on his resume were public information before the primary election.

“The voters of Maine, the Democratic primary voters of Maine, owe the rest of Mainers an apology.”



A thing that was actually said on CNN: pic.twitter.com/A8HOqYfWN7 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) July 10, 2026

The new Democratic nominee will take on five-term Republican Susan Collins, a shaky-voiced 73-year-old who's considered the GOP's most vulnerable incumbent. The Cook Political Report says the state's Senate race is one of four toss-ups this fall, along with the contests in Ohio, Michigan and Alaska. To wrest control of the Senate from the GOP, Democrats must flip four seats.

"The convention will be fair, representative and as transparent as possible," said Maine Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Dingman in a video statement. "In coordination with our legal counsel, we have put together a plan for this nominating convention that will allow us to choose a qualified candidate who has the energy, ideas and popular support to defeat Susan Collins." On its site, the party implied that a snap primary election was out of the question due to the tight time constraints. The Democratic State Committee "overwhelmingly" voted for the convention process after a long emergency meeting on Wednesday, according to PunchBowl's Ally Mutnick.

Democrats searching for Platner’s replacement… pic.twitter.com/XqfKUyIrPe — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 9, 2026

Held on the last Saturday of this month, the convention will comprise a whopping 601 delegates, 101 of whom will be members of the Democratic State Committee -- who are elected by voters -- and 500 delegates appointed by Maine's 16 counties. The proceedings will take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. "Voting will be conducted in rounds until one candidate reaches a majority," the party explained in an FAQ. "The five candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the first round will advance to the second round. Each subsequent round will eliminate the lowest vote-getter until one candidate is chosen."

It appears there will be no party-organized debates or town halls before the convention. "The nominating convention will provide an opportunity for candidates to address delegates directly," said the party. "Candidates are encouraged to campaign in any way they see fit."

A brokered convention, in late July in Maine, with control of the Senate potentially on the line — what more could the political press corps possibly ask for? pic.twitter.com/nwQa5nIbrS — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) July 10, 2026

Democratic politicians who lost bids for other offices are pouring out the woodwork to take their shot at winning the nomination in a half-month sprint to the July 25th convention, including former public health official Nirav Shah, former Maine Senate president and logger Troy Jackson, and Maine secretary of state Shenna Bellows. All three of them sought the 2026 nomination for governor. Other hopefuls include former congressional staffer (for Katie Porter) Jordan Wood and social worker Paige Loud -- who both lost in the same congressional primary this year -- and Maine Beer Company co-founder Dan Kleban, who took an initial stab at the Senate nomination last year.

If nothing else, this could make for some great political theater.