Maine Gets Final Warning on Males in Female Sports

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Department of Education issued a final warning to the state of Maine, telling it to agree to protect female sports or suffer cuts in federal funding.

The seal of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on July 16, 2019. Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times

On March 19, the federal department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent a letter notifying the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) that its policies and practices violate Title IX rules by allowing males to partake in female sporting events.

Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sex in any education program or activity that receives federal funding.

The OCR proposed a resolution agreement on March 19 detailing corrective actions, including banning males from female sports. However, “MDOE has taken no action to protect women and girls from discrimination in sports or intimate spaces,” the federal agency said in a March 31 statement.

On Monday, the OCR notified Maine that “unless it signs a Resolution Agreement by April 11, OCR will refer the matter to DOJ (Department of Justice) for proceedings, which could result in termination of MDOE’s federal education funding.”

The investigation was launched by the Office for Civil Rights on Feb. 21.

The probe came following President Donald Trump’s presidential action on Feb. 5 opposing “male competitive participation in women’s sports.” It called for rescinding “all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.”

Allowing males to compete against females in sporting events is “demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports,” it said.

Commenting on the final warning letter to MDOE, Department of Education Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said the Maine education department’s “indifference to its past, current, and future female athletes is astonishing.”

“By refusing to comply with Title IX, MDOE allows—indeed, encourages—male competitors to threaten the safety of female athletes, wrongfully obtain girls’ hard-earned accolades, and deny females equal opportunity in educational activities to which they are guaranteed under Title IX,” he said.

On Feb. 21, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said that her state “will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”

If federal funding is cut, her administration “will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding,” she said at the time.

The Epoch Times has reached out to MDOE for comment.

Crackdown on MDOE

The March 19 letter to MDOE from the Office for Civil Rights outlined several steps the state had to take.

MDOE must direct all public school districts to comply with Title IX, “reminding them that noncompliance places their federal funding in jeopardy,” it said.

The directive must mention that compliance with Title IX requires schools to forbid “males to participate in any athletic program, or access any locker room or bathroom, designated for females,” it added.

The terms “man” and “woman” must be understood in the context that there are only two sexes, the letter also said.

Meanwhile, the federal Education Department’s Student Privacy Office recently launched another probe, looking at whether MDOE has violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

The investigation follows reports that dozens of school districts in the state were breaching parental rights.

The school districts’ policies allow schools to create “gender plans” that support a student’s transgender identity. The districts contend that these plans are not education records under FERPA and thus are inaccessible to parents.

“Parents and guardians have the right to access their child’s education records to guide and safeguard their child’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being. Any policy to the contrary is both illegal and immoral,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

“It is deeply concerning to hear that teachers and school counselors in Maine are reportedly encouraging and helping students to undergo so-called ‘gender transitions’ while keeping parents in the dark. The Trump Administration will enforce all federal laws to safeguard students and families.”