Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells CNN That MAGA Feels '100% Betrayed' By Iran War

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a big fan of CNN since her departure from Congress since, we're guessing, FOX and Newsmax aren't excited to give her a platform of late. On Monday, she appeared on The Situation Room to once again declare doom and gloom for the MAGA movement… with a little help from the host.

During the interview, host Pamela Brown asked what she’s hearing from Trump supporters in Georgia regarding Iran, playing up the Israel angle.

“Are you hearing from them that they believe President Trump is doing this on behalf of Israel?” she asked. “Bring us there.”

Greene, who has been a thorn in Trump's side since leaving office, painted a picture of a Republican base that is fractured and angry over the ongoing military operation in Iran, and

“It’s actually very split. And it’s split along generational lines,” she said.

“Many of the older Americans from the Baby Boomer generation that watch Fox News all day long very much believe the talking points on Fox News, and they have spent decades of their lives convinced that fighting these wars is the right thing to do,” she explained.

She then pointed to the next wave of voters, who see the issue through a completely different lens.

“But the younger generations - I’m Gen X - millennials and Gen Z are very much against this war,” Greene continued. “And so, when you talk to people on the ground, that’s how it comes across. It’s very generational. And the younger generations are completely against it.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "It's turned into some perverted, deranged version of MAGA now that nobody wants" pic.twitter.com/OceBnJpLnp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

That sentiment echoes something that has been brewing in conservative politics since Trump entered the political arena. Younger voters inside the America First movement tend to view foreign wars as expensive distractions from domestic priorities. Greene leaned straight into that argument.

“We want world peace. We want good trade. We want a great economy. We want a lower inflation, lower the cost of housing,” she said. “And younger generations want to be able to afford their American lives, and they don’t want their taxpayer dollars shipped off to — and you can fill in any foreign country.”

She emphasized that the frustration extends beyond any one ally or region.

“We will take Israel out of it. They don’t want their money sent overseas,” Greene said. “And you know what? They’re right for saying this.”

She even argued that the military operation in Iran is a betrayal of the movement that carried Donald Trump back into the White House.

“This is absolutely absurd,” she said. “And it’s 100 percent a betrayal to what MAGA was supposed to be when we voted in 2024, and it’s turned into some perverted, deranged version of MAGA now that nobody wants.”

“And a lot of people are just like, this doesn’t make sense,” she added.

Polling on Iran has been mixed.

A CNN poll earlier this month showed that while a majority of voters (59%) opposed military action in Iran, a whopping 77% of Republicans approved of the decision, which hardly suggests the party is divided. However, there may be some truth to what Greene said.

Within the Republican Party, there is a sharp divide between those who say they consider themselves part of the “Make America Great Again” movement and those who do not, a division that appears largely linked to trust in the president. MAGA Republicans are 30 points more likely than non-MAGA Republicans to say they strongly approve of the decision to take military action, 34 points likelier to say it will reduce the threat Iran poses to the US and nearly 50 points more likely to say they have a great deal of trust in Trump to make the right decisions about US use of force in Iran.

However, more recent surveys show that Americans have been warming up to the Iran strikes. A Washington Post poll from last week showed the country was more evenly divided on the strikes, with a plurality, 42% supporting the strikes, 40% opposing them, and 17% indicating they were unsure - a stunning change from its previous survey when 52% were opposed, 39% supported, and just 9% were unsure. Republican support for continuing the strikes even increased by 12 points. Fox News similarly reported a more even split of 50% support and 50% opposition, with 84% of Republicans supporting.

Yet, a Quinnipiac poll revealed that support changes drastically when it comes to boots on the ground - which 2,200 Marines may (or may not) provide.