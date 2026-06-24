Mamdani-Backed Candidates Win New York House Primaries

Authored by Nicholas Zifcak & Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times,

All three candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their closely-watched House primary races on Tuesday, handing the democratic socialist a victory in his bid to move his party more to the left.

Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander (R) arrives with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for an election night watch party in New York City on June 23, 2026. Ryan Murphy/AP Photo

On the job for fewer than six months, the mayor waded into three congressional primary races, backing democratic socialists and progressives against more established Democrats.

Mamdani-endorsed former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander defeated Rep. Dan Goldman, whose seat spans lower Manhattan and part of Brooklyn.

In the race to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez, Mamdani-endorsed Assemblymember Claire Valdez, a self-described democratic socialist, beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who was backed by Velazquez.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, 71, was defeated by Mamdani-backed Darializa Avila Chevalier, 32, a democratic socialist.

Mamdani's endorsements had put him at odds with other prominent New York Democrats. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Espaillat and campaigned alongside Goldman.

In these solidly blue districts, primary elections are highly competitive, with the Democratic contender expected to win easily in November.

Community Organizer Beats Rep. Espaillat

In an upset, PhD student and community organizer Chevalier beat out fellow Dominican, Congressman Espaillat. The district, which includes Harlem and parts of the Bronx, has been represented by Espaillat since 2017.

Chevalier received a significant boost when Mamdani announced his support for her candidacy in late May. Even so, in a debate just days before the primary, Chevalier faced pointed questions about past Twitter posts in which she attacked major Democratic party leaders, including former President Joe Biden (who she called "racist"), as well as cursing former Vice President Kamala Harris. She also called the United States "a[n expletive] disgrace," and called for the end of the police.

Chevalier has been outspoken against Israel, criticizing Espaillat for accepting funds from the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC). Espaillat criticized her for attending a pro-Palestinian rally just one day after Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Chevalier worked on the mayor's campaign last year.

Assemblymember Valdez Wins

Mamdani-endorsed Valdez beat Reynoso for the Democratic nomination for the seat of retiring Velazquez.

The veteran Hispanic congresswoman representing Brooklyn and Queens was an early supporter of Mamdani, and was displeased when the mayor endorsed Valdez rather than her preferred candidate, Reynoso, for the seat she is vacating. Up and down the ballot, Velazquez endorsed a string of candidates running against Democratic Socialists of America candidates.

Democratic Socialists of America member Valdez was an early supporter of Mamdani since late 2024 when he first launched his run for mayor. She received Mamdani's endorsement in January.

Rep. Goldman Defeated by Lander

Lander succeeded in beating out Goldman for the Democratic nomination to represent the 10th district in Congress.

Lander, who also received Mamdani's endorsement, was a vocal Mamdani supporter after his run for mayor ended with the June 2025 primary. Lander has joined some current House members in calling for an end to U.S. aid for Israel.

Both candidates have described themselves as liberal Zionists, but Lander has attacked Goldman for supporting U.S. military aid to Israel and for accepting money from AIPAC.

The Epoch Times spoke with voters in the 10th district. Michael Bedrick said he mainly came to vote to support Goldman, who he said has earned his vote.

"I'm really kind of sick of the left's attack on Israel," Bedrick, an attorney, said.

"I understand there's a lot of problems with the Israeli government itself, but I want our interests aligned with democracies and not with Islamic fundamentalists."

Another voter in the 10th District, Benjamin Patrusky, said affordability was his primary concern. He said he was looking for progressive candidates who would work to push out President Donald Trump.

"Anyone who's a strong progressive and leaning in the right direction, and has a forceful voice, will be important to me," Patrusky said.

Lander received 65.8 percent of the vote to defeat Goldman, with 86 percent of the votes counted.

Lasher Wins Primary for Nadler's Seat

State Assemblyman Micah Lasher beat out seven other candidates for the nomination to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

The race attracted a field of eight candidates. The two state assemblymen, Lasher and Alex Bores, stood out. Lasher received endorsements from former bosses Nadler, Michael Bloomberg, and Hochul; while major unions UAW, AFL-CIO endorsed Bores along with Rep. Patrick Ryan (D-N.Y.). Other candidates in the race included former Republican and never-Trumper John Conway, USAID public health expert Nina Schwalbe, and John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg.

Schwalbe, who spoke with The Epoch Times at a polling station, said voters in the 12th District are concerned about housing and healthcare.

"People are losing their Medicaid benefits. They're getting these letters about work requirements. They're losing their SNAP benefits," Schwalbe said.

Schwalbe said she and her campaign have knocked on 4,000 doors.

"And then people are worried about rule of law and the existential crisis of Trump," she said.

Even so, the issue of regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) played an outsize role in the campaign.

In a video, Bores called the contest a referendum on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). Bores previously worked at Palantir and helped pass a state law last year called the Raise Act, requiring AI developers to publish safety plans.

New York's 12th Congressional District encompasses the Upper West and Upper East Sides in Manhattan. In the state assembly, Bores represents the Upper East Side and Lasher represents the Upper West Side.

Lasher has a long history in New York politics, working as director of policy for Hochul prior to becoming a state legislator. He also worked as chief of staff to the state attorney general, as well as legislative director for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Voters in the 12th District shared their thoughts on the election with The Epoch Times.

Shaughna Bishop, a psychologist, said one of the main things that guides her vote is LGBTQ rights. For this election, she said the debate over regulating AI also impacted her decision, which wouldn't normally be the case. She also considered a candidate's experience as a legislator in local government. "Jack Schlossberg is cute, but he hasn't done anything." Bishop decided to vote for Alex Bores.

Her son Cole Bishop, who also voted on June 23, said regulating AI was the most important issue for him. "I am probably much more motivated by the debate on AI. I think the rapid consumption of our clean water is going to be devastating."

Michelle Roseblatt, retired, another voter in New York's 12th District, said it's important to vote. "It's our duty. It's an honor to vote. People die and give their lives in other countries to vote," Roseblatt said.

"All those new voters who signed up in the mayoral election, where are they now? Are they sitting this out? Because every election is as vital as the last one."

Army Veteran to Challenge Rep. Lawler

Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Lawler will face Army veteran Cait Conley.

Conley won the Democratic primary, defeating Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson, Tarrytown Trustee and nonprofit executive Effie Phillips-Staley, and journalist Mike Sacks.

Lawler has represented the district, based in the Hudson Valley, since 2023.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a toss-up.

Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Primary for Rep. Stefanik's Seat

Manufacturing executive Anthony Constantino defeated New York State Assemblymember Robert Smullen. President Donald Trump endorsed Constantino.

Dairy farmer Blake Gendebien won the Democratic primary.

Whoever wins will succeed Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who declined to run for re-election.