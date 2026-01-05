Mamdani's NYC Tenant Czar Called To 'Seize Private Property,' Calls Home Ownership "White Supremacy"

NYC Mayor Zorhan Mamdani's newly appointed tenant advocate called to "seize private property" and called home ownership a "weapon of white supremacy" in several posts on her now-deleted X account.

"Seize private property!" tweeted Cea Weaver on June 13, 2018.

In another tweet from August 2019, she said "Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy."

In December, she pushed to "Elect more communists" while a street in Harlem was being renamed after former communist Rep. Vito Marchantonio of Manhattan.

In May of 2020 she slammed law enforcement following the death of George Floyd, writing "The Police Are Just People The State Sanctions To Murder W[ith] Immunity."

NYC Mayor Mamdani's Tenant Director, Cea Weaver:



"We'll transition from treating property as an individual good to a collective good. Whites especially will be impacted."

Weaver is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and was formerly a campaign coordinator for Housing Justice For All before serving as an adviser to Mamdani's campaign last year, the NY Post reports.

In 2019 she lobbied the state's Democratic-run legislature to tighten the city's rent stabilization laws, which one major property told the Post was misguided.

"Without landlords how to do you build and maintain housing? You think the government is going to do it? Look at NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority complexes]," said Humberto Lopes, founder and CEO of the Gotham Housing Alliance.

"You put a system in place to destroy landlords. Why are you shitting on us?"