Man Arrested For Breaking Windows At Vance's Home: Secret Service

A man was arrested on Jan. 5 after causing damage to Vice President JD Vance’s property, according to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service confirmed their detention of the individual, who is now in the custody of Cincinnati Police, ABC News reported.

Vance and his family were not home at the time.

William DeFoor, 26, faces charges of criminal damaging/endangering, obstructing official business, criminal trespass, and vandalism, according to local outlet WLWT.

DeFoor allegedly broke several windows on the premises.

The Cincinnati Police Department took custody of the man later in the day.

The VP has weighed in with a statement on X:

I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC. One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.

The Secret Service is coordinating with Cincinnati officials and federal prosecutors on the charges to be brought against the man, who has not been publicly identified.

The Secret Service declined to provide more details.

The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vance, 41, grew up in Ohio and represented the state in the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president.