Man Runs Over 80-Year-Old Planting Trump Sign In Yard, Then Kills Himself

An 80-year-old man who was placing a Trump sign in a residential yard has life-threatening injuries after being run over by a 22-year-old on an anti-Trump rampage in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The assailant later confessed to the crime via a phone call with police, only to kill himself before officers arrived to arrest him.

This latest display of ugly leftist political violence took place at 5:45pm Sunday in Hancock, Michigan, a town of 4,500 located on the Keweenaw Peninsula. Police say the victim was placing Trump campaign signs in his yard when a man riding an ATV accosted him with obscenities and yanked the signs out of the ground. When the resolute octogenarian attempted to re-set the signs, the attacker drove back into the yard, and accelerated before running him over from behind and fleeing the scene.

Police released this image of the 80-year-old's alleged assailant riding his ATV through town (WJAC-6)

The victim was left in critical condition. “We’re not sure what could happen. Could he die from these injuries? Possible,” said Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman. Daily Wire reports that his injuries include a "brain bleed."

On Monday, Hancock police received a message from someone saying they wanted to "confess [to] a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours." The person provided an address and instructed police to "send someone to pick me up." When cops arrived, they found a young man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the same location, they found a four-wheeler and clothing that matched what was observed during the cruel attack.

The vicious assault on the elderly man was part of a broader property-crime rampage against those displaying Trump or pro-police messaging

While they have yet to release the name of the dead suspect, police say the assault-via-ATV was part of a broader spree of vandalism targeting Trump signage, along with property adorned with stickers and flags supporting law enforcement. Two of the incidents involved vandalism to vehicles.

Sleeman told the New York Times that the suspect used a shovel to smash the windows of a parked truck that had a Trump sticker, and performed an unspecified act of vandalism against the tires of a vehicle with a pro-cop message. In 2020, Trump won Houghton County -- where Hancock is located -- by a 56% to 42% margin.

This latest savage political violence came 8 days after Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania -- while a spectator was killed and two others critically wounded. A Kamala Harris campaign spokesperson decried the Michigan incident, telling the Times that “politically motivated violence is always unacceptable and we unequivocally condemn it.”

A screenshot from a campaign video in which Harris says, "Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy and our most fundamental freedoms"

Of course, consistent with Harris's own messaging, we're guessing that same unidentified spokesperson routinely declares that Trump represents an existential threat to American democracy and that he and his supporters must be stopped before it's too late.

Just don't forget...regardless of the bloodshed in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the last two weeks...it's the right-wing that's really dangerous!