Manhattan Shooting: Border Patrol Agent Shot In Face, Suspects Described As "Hispanic Males" 

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot in the face while walking through a park in New York City. Initial reports describe the suspects as "Hispanic males," and one has been arrested. Authorities say the incident appears to have been a botched robbery, though, given the Democratic Party's increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Border Patrol and ICE agents, a targeted attack cannot be ruled out. At this time, nothing is conclusive.

Local media outlet amNewYork's Dean Moses reports that the off-duty Border Patrol agent was shot in the face inside Fort Washington Park in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Moses continued:

Officers from the 33rd Precinct rushed to the greenspace directly below the Washington Bridge after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, cops discovered the victim, a 42-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his face and arm. One of the bullets entered his cheek, sources familiar with the case reported. EMS responded and transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

X account Viral News NYC reported:

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males who fled on a scooter. In a shocking twist, one of the alleged suspects walked into the 44th Precinct with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. That individual is now in custody. The second suspect remains on the run. . . . Meanwhile, chaos is erupting across the city tonight. Police scanners are flooded with reports of robberies, many involving suspects described as Hispanic males on scooters. The pattern suggests another violent crime wave may be hitting New York City.

NYPD scanner confirms the Border Patrol agent was shot in the mouth.

Moses noted, "The victim was not in uniform at the time, and sources believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery." However, the investigation is still in its early stages.

More concerning, the Department of Homeland Security warned ICE agents faced an 830% increase in assaults from January 21st to July 14th compared with the same period in 2024. This is primarily because Democratic members of Congress have unleashed a dangerous anti-ICE propaganda campaign.

Jason Curtis Anderson from NYC-based One City Rising puts the chaos into perspective:

America is facing a multi-front war, and the safety of our borders is one of the most critical. Our nation’s sovereignty depends on it. Yet in recent years, an activist class has convinced too many Americans to oppose even the idea of border enforcement—without understanding the dark consequences of their virtue signaling. The truth is staggering: over 500,000 children trafficked during this administration, 60% of women are sexually assaulted during the journey, 70,000 pounds of fentanyl flooding our communities from cartels fueled by Chinese precursors, and nearly 400 terrorists caught trying to cross—while thousands more slip through undetected. For every human life trafficked, cartels collect $8-12,000 in blood money, earning billions annually from human suffering. If our borders were secure, fewer women and children would be brutalized, less poison would flow into our cities, and fewer terrorists would be plotting to kill us. But despite this, the hard left still sees law enforcement—not the cartels—as the only villain in this story. Last night’s shooting of a Border Patrol agent in New York is yet another reminder that when we vilify those sworn to protect us, we empower those who seek to destroy us.

