Manhunt Underway For Islamic State Suspect After Deadly Car Attack On Berlin Pride Parade

A manhunt is underway in Berlin for a 21-year-old Islamic State supporter accused of driving a vehicle into a pride celebration, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others. The German government called it a "heinous act" of violence. Given the suspect's jihadist ties, why not call it what it appears to be: terrorism?

"The chief suspect in a deadly attack near Berlin's pride parade on Saturday night is a supporter of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and was previously convicted of related offenses, German media reported Sunday," AFP News reported on Sunday morning.

The outlet added, "The 21-year-old man named by police as Abdul B. last year traveled to the Middle East in a failed attempt to join IS, according the Bild and Spiegel newspapers. He was then convicted in Germany of "preparing a serious act of subversive violence," the papers report."

🇩🇪 The chief suspect in a deadly attack near Berlin's Pride parade on Saturday night is a supporter of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group and was previously convicted for related offences, German media reported Sunday.



The 21-year-old man named by police as Abdul B. last… pic.twitter.com/VhSvzBZWo4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 26, 2026

The attack occurred late Saturday night when Abdul drove his van into a group of pedestrians at the pride festival in Tiergarten, shortly before 10 p.m.

🚨 ANOTHER DEADLY ISLAMIST ATTACK IN GERMANY.



German authorities say they are searching for a suspect identified as an Islamist following a deadly attack near a Pride event in Berlin.



Europe has been warned repeatedly about the security consequences of failing to tackle… — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) July 26, 2026

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, Germany's top federal security official, said they "will push with particular urgency for the resolution and punishment of this heinous act."

Yet their statement stopped short of describing the attack as terrorism...

British political activist commented on the attack:

There is currently a manhunt in Berlin for 'known' Islamist Abdul B for predominantly peacefully driving straight through a pride parade while advocating for the religion of peace. When you allow 'known' Islamist scumbags into your country what do you think will happen?

There is currently a manhunt in Berlin for 'known' Islamist Abdul B for predominantly peacefully driving straight through a pride parade while advocating for the religion of peace.



When you allow 'known' Islamist scumbags into your country what do you think will happen? pic.twitter.com/QMwqmTpmfv — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 26, 2026

The attack will certainly intensify scrutiny of Europe's backfiring mass-migration policies and Germany's failure to adequately confront Islamist radicalization. Progressive policymakers in Berlin have increasingly focused on the AfD and right-wing extremism, but the latest violence is another reminder that jihadist networks remain among the country's most serious national security threats.

Interesting given that it seems that these events in Germany are often about how bad the @AfD is supposed to be. Most Muslims in Germany (like France and the UK) favor left-wing parties. https://t.co/KSXVhCOjW3 — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) July 26, 2026

The attack will likely bolster more support for Alternative for Germany, which has positioned itself as the common-sense opposition to the left-wing political establishment. Its growing momentum suggests German voters are increasingly frustrated with nutty lefty globalist policies that have pushed Europe closer and closer to the brink of failure.