Many Top Universities Have Yet To Comply With Trump's Order On DEI

Authored by Aaron Gifford via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump recently put the wealthiest U.S. colleges and universities on notice: If your endowment exceeds $1 billion, prepare for an investigation.

Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock

The president said he plans to shut down what he called “illegal and immoral discrimination” conducted under the umbrella of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs that involve racial or gender preferential treatment in student admission, financial aid, employment, and curricula at elite institutions.

Under a Jan. 21 executive order that cites long-standing civil rights laws, identity-based functions such as so-called antiracism training or minority hiring initiatives are prohibited. Those who don’t scrap DEI face costly repercussions.

More than 120 U.S. colleges and universities have $1 billion-plus endowments, including all Ivy League institutions and the most selective flagship state universities, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Trump advised that up to nine schools in that category will be audited in the coming months, though any American higher education institution found in violation could lose federal money for research, student financial aid, and other programs under the executive order.

“They are really worried about it—and they should be,” Steven McGuire, a senior fellow at the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, told The Epoch Times. “The federal government can do some things that are financially debilitating.”

On Jan. 30, Boston University announced that its Center for Antiracist Research, which employs 13 people, will close at the end of this academic year.

Many other schools across the country, in anticipation or response to Trump’s order or previous anti-DEI laws at the state level, have already rebranded their DEI offices with new descriptions such as “access,” “community engagement,” or “civil rights” to avoid scrutiny. Northeastern University in Boston, for example, now has an office of “Belonging.”

“Our reimagined approach centers on embracing the experiences of individuals across the global university system to maximize impact at the institutional level,” the school’s new Belonging web page states.

Louis Galarowicz, a research fellow at the National Association of Scholars, estimates that large flagship public universities in more populated states spend tens of millions on DEI departments that include investigators who investigate harassment, bias, and “microaggression” complaints.

He said schools have been quick to rebrand themselves to avoid lawsuits, let alone layoffs or program cuts.

“A faculty diversity action plan could be renamed: critical needs hiring program,” Galarowicz told The Epoch Times. “It’s just a disguise, but their purpose hasn’t changed.”

Several institutions removed official DEI statements for faculty hiring, promotion, and tenure decisions last year, but that doesn’t mean they scrapped all race-based initiatives.

Students walk past an entrance to the College of Arts and Sciences of Boston University in Boston on Nov. 29, 2018. Steven Senne, File/AP Photo

The University of Michigan, for example, still follows a five-year plan, DEI 2.0, according to its website. It details how more than a dozen major campus programs are embedded in DEI initiatives and that school leaders are advancing DEI-related ideas through “hundreds of activities.”

The University of Michigan’s Museum of Art, for five years, will dedicate itself to anti-racism efforts and prioritize exhibits that expose colonial histories. The Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning will de-emphasize singular Western historical narratives and center on the global south and historically marginalized populations. The Center for Academic Innovation is responsible for identifying academic performance disparities by race and recommending curriculum changes for “fostering equitable outcomes,” according to the DEI 2.0 plan.

The University of Michigan, with an undergraduate acceptance rate of about 17 percent and an endowment of $19 billion, is a leading academic research institution. The federal government is its primary sponsor for research and provided more than $1.4 billion last year, according to the school’s 2024 financial report. Under Trump’s executive order, the school stands to lose that amount if it doesn’t discontinue DEI 2.0.

The University of Michigan did not reply to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

Harvard University eliminated its DEI pledge for hiring last year, but it still maintains a well-staffed Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging and has a diversity administrator for each of its 12 schools. It also maintains a Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Academy with workshops on Understanding Unconscious Bias, Power and Privilege, Microaggressions, and Anti-Black Racism, according to its website.

Harvard, with a $50 billion endowment and a 3.5 percent undergraduate acceptance rate, received $686 million for research last year from the federal government, according to its 2024 financial report.

Harvard did not reply to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s Critical Needs Hiring Program, though it no longer has diversity in the title, is still centered around recruiting “BIPOC” (black, indigenous, and people of color), according to hundreds of memos from that office obtained and publicized by the National Association of Scholars. That school, with an endowment of about $2 billion, received more than $1 billion in federal grants last year, according to its 2024 financial report.

Read the rest here...