Mapping The Gerontocracy

The passing of California Senator Dianne Feinstein at the age of 90 is throwing a spotlight on America’s political establishment, not only with the government narrowly escaping shutdown, but on questions of ageism, representation, and fitness for office.

Feinstein had a noteworthy career. As the longest-running woman in the Senate’s history, she served the nation’s most populous state.

Yet, as Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld details below, Feinstein’s growing health complications along with two incidents of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freezing while speaking this year highlight the growing trend of America’s aging leadership.

The above graphic shows the age of U.S. senators, by state as of October 5, 2023.

How the Age of U.S. Senators Breaks Down

Today, 66% of senators are over the age of 60.

While senators have historically been older than the American population, consider how the median age in the U.S. is 39 according to the 2020 U.S. Census, and the median age of the Senate prior to Feinstein’s passing was 65.

We can see in the below table how the Senate has become growingly older, influenced by longer lifespans and the increased likelihood of members running for re-election (and winning). In addition, members in the Baby Boomer generation, ages 58 to 77 years old, often have more resources and wealth to help secure their seat.

Name Senator Age State Party Grassley, Chuck 90 Iowa Republican Sanders, Bernard 82 Vermont Independent McConnell, Mitch 81 Kentucky Republican Risch, James E. 80 Idaho Republican Cardin, Benjamin L. 80 Maryland Democratic King, Angus S., Jr. 79 Maine Independent Durbin, Richard J. 78 Illinois Democratic Blumenthal, Richard 77 Connecticut Democratic Markey, Edward J. 77 Massachusetts Democratic Carper, Thomas R. 76 Delaware Democratic Shaheen, Jeanne 76 New Hampshire Democratic Welch, Peter 76 Vermont Democratic Manchin, Joe, III 76 West Virginia Democratic Romney, Mitt 76 Utah Republican Hirono, Mazie K. 75 Hawaii Democratic Warren, Elizabeth 74 Massachusetts Democratic Wyden, Ron 74 Oregon Democratic Stabenow, Debbie 73 Michigan Democratic Reed, Jack 73 Rhode Island Democratic Schumer, Charles E. 72 New York Democratic Murray, Patty 72 Washington Democratic Boozman, John 72 Arkansas Republican Crapo, Mike 72 Idaho Republican Wicker, Roger F. 72 Mississippi Republican Fischer, Deb 72 Nebraska Republican Hickenlooper,

John W. 71 Colorado Democratic Kennedy, John 71 Louisiana Republican Blackburn, Marsha 71 Tennessee Republican Cornyn, John 71 Texas Republican Barrasso, John 71 Wyoming Republican Brown, Sherrod 70 Ohio Democratic Scott, Rick 70 Florida Republican Collins, Susan M. 70 Maine Republican Menendez, Robert 69 New Jersey Democratic Tuberville, Tommy 69 Alabama Republican Braun, Mike 69 Indiana Republican Moran, Jerry 69 Kansas Republican Capito,

Shelley Moore 69 West Virginia Republican Lummis, Cynthia M. 69 Wyoming Republican Warner, Mark R. 68 Virginia Democratic Graham, Lindsey 68 South Carolina Republican Rounds, Mike 68 South Dakota Republican Johnson, Ron 68 Wisconsin Republican Tester, Jon 67 Montana Democratic Whitehouse, Sheldon 67 Rhode Island Democratic Rosen, Jacky 66 Nevada Democratic Merkley, Jeff 66 Oregon Democratic Murkowski, Lisa 66 Alaska Republican Hoeven, John 66 North Dakota Republican Cassidy, Bill 66 Louisiana Republican Smith, Tina 65 Minnesota Democratic Hassan,

Margaret Wood 65 New Hampshire Democratic Kaine, Tim 65 Virginia Democratic Van Hollen, Chris 64 Maryland Democratic Peters, Gary C. 64 Michigan Democratic Cantwell, Maria 64 Washington Democratic Hyde-Smith, Cindy 64 Mississippi Republican Hagerty, Bill 64 Tennessee Republican Klobuchar, Amy 63 Minnesota Democratic Casey,

Robert P., Jr. 63 Pennsylvania Democratic Marshall, Roger 63 Kansas Republican Tillis, Thom 63 North Carolina Republican Cramer, Kevin 62 North Dakota Republican Thune, John 62 South Dakota Republican Baldwin, Tammy 61 Wisconsin Democratic Daines, Steve 61 Montana Republican Coons,

Christopher A. 60 Delaware Democratic Paul, Rand 60 Kentucky Republican Kelly, Mark 59 Arizona Democratic Cortez Masto,

Catherine 59 Nevada Democratic Ricketts, Pete 59 Nebraska Republican Bennet, Michael F. 58 Colorado Democratic Sullivan, Dan 58 Alaska Republican Scott, Tim 58 South Carolina Republican Gillibrand, Kirsten E. 56 New York Democratic Duckworth, Tammy 55 Illinois Democratic Lankford, James 55 Oklahoma Republican Warnock,

Raphael G. 54 Georgia Democratic Booker, Cory A. 54 New Jersey Democratic Fetterman, John 54 Pennsylvania Democratic Ernst, Joni 53 Iowa Republican Rubio, Marco 52 Florida Republican Cruz, Ted 52 Texas Republican Lee, Mike 52 Utah Republican Heinrich, Martin 51 New Mexico Democratic Luján, Ben Ray 51 New Mexico Democratic Young, Todd 51 Indiana Republican Budd, Ted 51 North Carolina Republican Padilla, Alex 50 California Democratic Murphy, Christopher 50 Connecticut Democratic Schatz, Brian 50 Hawaii Democratic Schmitt, Eric 48 Missouri Republican Sinema, Kyrsten 47 Arizona Independent Cotton, Tom 46 Arkansas Republican Mullin, Markwayne 46 Oklahoma Republican Laphonza Butler 44 California Democratic Hawley, Josh 43 Missouri Republican Britt, Katie Boyd 41 Alabama Republican Vance, J.D. 39 Ohio Republican Ossoff, Jon 36 Georgia Democratic

On the other end of the spectrum are nine senators under the age of 50, including Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia, at 36, and Republican senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, at 39. Laphonza Butler, 44, the newly appointed senator to replace Feinstein, also falls within this camp.

This trend of an older Senate may have policy ramifications.

Studies show that lawmakers’ identities can influence legislative behavior. Older members of Congress have been shown to have a higher likelihood of introducing legislation on prescription drugs and long-term care, and other issues affecting seniors.

Other studies show that racial minorities, women, and veterans are more likely to intervene in Congress in the interest of these groups.

Top U.S. Senators, by Time in Office

Along with the trend of an older Congress, the average number of years served has also increased.

Today, senators in the 118th Congress have served 11.2 years on average as of January 2023. Over the 20th century, turnover has decreased due to more senators seeking re-election, which stands in contrast to the Senate’s early history when turnover happened more frequently.

Below, we show the currently serving senators that have held office the longest, based on their time in both the Senate and the House:

Name State Party Number of Years in Office Grassley, Chuck Iowa Republican 48 years Markey, Ed Massachusetts Democrat 46 years Wyden, Ron Oregon Democrat 42 years Schumer, Charles E. New York Democrat 42 years McConnell, Mitch Kentucky Republican 38 years

Together, the top five U.S. senators have served a combined 216 years in office.