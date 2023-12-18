Marc Crispin Miller Exposes The "Rolling Thunder Global Propaganda" Campaign

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

New York University (NYU) Professor Mark Crispin Miller (MCM) is an expert in propaganda.

Dr. Miller says from infection to injection, Covid 19 was a global "propaganda masterpiece."

Propaganda on this level has never happened before in human history. Dr. Miller explains,

“The media has been crucial to this entire operation, and I would take that a little further. I would say since the beginning of 2020, we have been subjected to a ‘Rolling Thunder of Propaganda’ drives one after another.

First, there was the (CV19) virus panic.

Then, there was the George Floyd moment. Now, there is a new documentary that shows George Floyd was not actually murdered... It’s called ‘The Fall of Minneapolis.’...

There was the 2020 Election. There was the so-called ‘insurrection.’ That was a wave of crackpot hysteria... because it was not an insurrection...or coup attempt.

Then, there was Ukraine, and the entire back story of Russia’s invasion was completely missing from all the coverage...

This is all the result of the media doing the opposite of what it is supposed to do. The ‘Framers’ (of the Constitution) realized the absolute necessity of having a free press...

This was before the corporate media cartels, which is what we have now... The Framers knew... to offer a counterforce to federal power, we absolutely had to have a free press...

The reason why the press has First Amendment protections is it... tells truths the federal authorities does not want us to know.

To say the press has failed abysmally is actually giving them too much credit.

They have been instrumental throughout this nightmare, whose aim is radical depopulation and destruction of democracy... if you just tell the other side of the story, you are public enemy #1.”