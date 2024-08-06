Maricopa County Sued After Refusing To Remove Illegals From Voter Rolls

America First Legal (AFL) has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County, Arizona recorder Stephen Richer for failing to remove non-citizens from county voter rolls.

On Monday the legal organization founded by former senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller sued Richer and Maricopa County on behalf of the Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona and a registered voter and naturalized citizen, for allegedly refusing to verify the citizenship of voters registered in the county, Just the News reports.

On July 16, AFL sent letters to all 15 Arizona counties demanding that election officials follow state and federal law by ensuring that non-citizens were unable to vote, and warned of legal action if they didn't by the following week.

Richer replied via his legal counsel, claiming that he's following the law by verifying the citizenship of voters - however AFL says he's lying, as voter rolls have had an increase in the number of registered voters without confirmed citizenship under his watch, and that databases have not been accessed which would verify voters' citizenship.

AFL has sued Richer for allegedly violating state law by not performing the monthly list maintenance required to verify the citizenship status of registered voters who have not provided proof of citizenship. In Arizona, registered voters without proof of citizenship can vote only in federal elections, not state elections. The lawsuit alleges the number of registered voters without proof of citizenship has jumped from 21,595 in April to 26,108 in July. -Just the News

"Maricopa County, in direct violation of state law, is refusing to remove illegal alien voters from the rolls," Miller said Tuesday. "We are taking decisive action: suing Maricopa County for unlawfully permitting illegal aliens and foreign citizens to interfere in the 2024 election."

Read the filing below: