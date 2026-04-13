Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts GOP "Slaughter" In November

After six years as one of Donald Trump's most reliable foot soldiers, Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it clear that she's done - not just with Trump personally, but with what she believes the Republican Party is about to become, and is pretty much predicting disaster for them.

“Republicans are going to get slaughtered in the midterms," Greene told Politico in a new interview, warning the party stands to lose the House and possibly the Senate. She says she's been making that prediction since early 2025, but that nobody wanted to hear it then.

Greene resigned from Congress in late 2025, following a rather public break with Trump over the administration’s mishandling of the Epstein files. Reports also surfaced that Trump privately urged her not to pursue a Senate bid - something she denies.

Whatever the backstory, the relationship between her and Trump has soured, and she now counts herself among Trump's most persistent critics, often sounding more like a Democrat than a Republican.

Trump’s recent rhetoric on Iran appears to be the latest flashpoint.

When the president posted on Truth Social that "a complete civilization could perish tonight, never to be restored," Greene reacted with alarm rather than applause. "I was so shocked by his statement of taking out an entire civilization of people," she said. "To me, that displayed a severe mental state." She went further than most - calling the rhetoric "evil and madness" and joining many in the Democratic Party expressing openness to invoking the 25th Amendment.

Trump's approach, however, did produce results: Pakistan announced a two-week ceasefire in the aftermath. Whether that justifies the language is a matter Greene has already settled in her own mind.

Her critique extends beyond Iran. Greene argues that "MAGA" has become whatever Trump personally declares it to mean - a shifting standard with no fixed ideology.

She describes the Republican base as fragmented, divided among "America First" voters, traditional conservatives, self-described MAGA Republicans, and more moderate voters increasingly disoriented by a party they no longer fully recognize.

"I'll say this: This pro-war, the neocon, whatever this new gross version of MAGA is, it's not going to last because the younger generations just don't support it,” she claimed.

The polling doesn't yet support the civil war narrative — certainly not on Iran specifically.

CNN's early-March survey found that 59% of all Americans disapproved of the Iran strikes. Democrats came in at 82% disapproval, and independents at 68%. Republicans, by contrast, approved at 77%. Among MAGA Republicans specifically, the numbers are even more striking — 30 points more "strongly approve" than non-MAGA GOP voters, 34 points more confident the strikes will neutralize Iran's threat, and nearly 50 points more certain that Trump was right to use force. 83% of Republicans say they trust that Trump has a plan. That is a coalition holding together, not fracturing under the weight of Greene's discontent.

In almost every way, Greene seems intent on amplifying Democratic Party messaging on various issues, even those not directly related to Trump, in the recent special election in Georgia for her former seat, which Republican Clay Fuller won by 12 points, a margin 25 points smaller than the one she had won by in 2024. She even suggested that Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) could survive reelection.

Whatever her intentions, Greene has become the left's favorite Republican — not because they respect her, but because she's useful. When your sharpest attacks on a sitting Republican president are getting amplified by CNN and Democratic strategists, the label writes itself.