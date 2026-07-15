Of Marxists And Morons

Authored by Eric Utter via American Thinker,

Most of us have heard the horrific figures: Communism/Marxism was responsible for more than 100 million deaths in the 20th century alone.

There are two preconditions necessary for people to accept or even welcome Communism: one, frustration with current economic and/or political conditions, and two, a moral decay that generates a disdain for work and an excessive entitlement mentality that demonizes others' success, accomplishments, and wealth. For far too many, this demonization of what others have leads not unto desire to make the right decisions and work hard enough to earn it yourself, but unto envy, greed, wrath and sloth, four of the Seven Deadly Sins. And a demand that much of what others' have be confiscated and handed over to one's self and one's demographic group...without one having to work for it. This, as history clearly shows, is an automatic death sentence for a society. Every time. In every case. Whether it be the erstwhile Soviet Union, its satellite in Cuba, Pol Pot's Cambodia, or, more recently, previously wealthy Venezuela.

It could not possibly be otherwise. If I work hard, say, for 60-hour weeks, and I and my family are not going to be very appreciably better off than someone who is unemployed and able to sit on his couch all day because of my tax money, it would literally be immoral, as well as against human nature, for me to continue to do so. Why? Because I would not only be allowing the excessive and arbitrary taxation of my earned labor, while robbing myself of precious time with my family, but quite possibly, in the long term, degrading my health. And subjecting myself to various opportunity costs/losses.

Margaret Thatcher famously said, "The problem with Socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money." That in itself is spot-on, but there is far more to it than that.

Ayn Rand: "There is no difference between Communism and Socialism, except in the same ultimate end: Communism proposes to enslave men by force, Socialism by the vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide."

When people address this issue, they almost always start by saying, "Capitalism with all its faults..." I am not willing to do that. This is life. This is Earth, not heaven. In this sense, Capitalism doesn't have any faults. True Capitalism does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex...or anything else. The supply and demand curve determines what price any given product can bear. Charging less than that is not altruistic, but stupid and fraught with possible bias. Nothing can be truly worth other than what people will pay for it. That is why art is so subjective. One person looks at a painting and thinks, "I'd pay anything for that masterpiece," another says to herself, "You couldn't pay me to take this ridiculous piece of crap home."

In command (Communist/Marxist/Socialist) economies, one or a very few people determine what the cost of any given item "should be." Since there is no market feedback, their biases come into play. Lots of them. Shockingly, these biases always lead to a handful of leaders living well, and everyone else being paupers and puppets.

It is anything but a coincidence, a fluke, that the United States quickly became the largest and most innovative economy on planet Earth. Entrepreneurship explodes when people are potentially rewarded for their effort, creativity, and dogged determination. All ships do rise with the tide. The "poor" in America are still better off than all but the rich of many nations today. But supporters of Communism would rather everyone be less well off but closer in income than everyone being far better off with a greater income disparity. There is a word for that. It's called evil.

Capitalism pulled countless millions - perhaps even billions - out of poverty in recent decades. Even China, Laos, and Vietnam were forced to go to market economies, despite their Communistic social policies.

Younger members of today's Democrat Party - or should I say, the Democrat-Socialist Party - have recently and rather suddenly embraced the "teachings" of Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital.

That kind of ignorance and immorality does not just show up organically. It has to be very carefully inculcated. And that is what our colleges and universities are for.

The U.S., under JFK and Ronald Reagan, ultimately won the Cold War, essentially without firing a shot. Now it appears a Cold Civil War may be looming at some point in the future. One that, sadly, would have to be fought and won if this nation were to survive. Because, as Churchill said, "It is better to perish than live as slaves." And make no mistake, if you are living under Communism, you are a slave...to the state.

(Highly recommended reading: The 5000 Year Leap - The 28 Great Ideas That Changed the World, by W. Cleon Skousen and the National Center for Constitutional Studies)