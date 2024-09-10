Maryland Bill Aims To Protect Farms From Eminent Domain Threat For New AI Data Center Power Lines

Powering up America by upgrading power grids for artificial intelligence data centers, onshoring manufacturing trends, and electrifying the broader economy will require thousands of miles of new transmission lines nationwide. Existing transmission lines will be upgraded, but new lines will also be needed, resulting in the seizure of private property through eminent domain.

Several state lawmakers in Maryland plan to introduce new legislation that will address developer Public Service Enterprise Group, or PSEG, which is seeking to build 70 miles of new high-voltage power lines that zigzag through Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties in a project called the "Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project." The upgraded transmission lines will increase power load capacity in the state by importing power from surrounding states, such as Pennsylvania, to power new AI data centers in Frederick.

According to local media Fox Baltimore, Baltimore County Del. Nino Mangione is preparing to propose legislation to give dozens of small farms and other landowners along the 70-mile stretch of the proposed transmission line a fighting chance against PSEG. The legislation will combat the "threats of PSEG to utilize eminent domain to destroy rural Maryland."

Mangione plans to propose the "Protect Maryland Farm Act," which requires a 350% premium to be added to the highest appraisal of land to compensate small farms for their "loss of income, gainful employment and disruption of their lifestyles." The legislation would be retroactive for projects proposed in 2024.

"Many of these farmers, that is their business and way of life," he said, adding, "We can make sure people are getting their money's worth when it comes to disrupting their entire life."

Del. Michele Guyton, who also represents Baltimore County, told the local media outlet that she, too, opposes the use of eminent domain for the transmission line project and has "already submitted legislation about this to General Assembly bill drafters for prefiling this session."

Delegate Christopher Tomlinson, who represents Carroll and Frederick Counties, said the state's energy policies will be a major topic for the 2025 General Assembly.

"I know the Republican Caucus will be coming out with a package of different energy and utility-related bills," Tomlinson said, adding, "We'll just be covered in power lines unless we decide to pull our heads out of the sand and drastically change how we manage energy in the state."

What's becoming more apparent is that local lawmakers are feeling pressure from 10,000 Marylanders in a Facebook group that has raised hell about failed 'green' energy policies by far-left Annapolis lawmakers.

Stuart Kaplow and Nancy Hudes of ESG Legal Solutions recently noted that Maryland is sleepwalking into an energy crisis because of "apocalyptic environmentalism."

Goldman Sachs was out with a note to institutional clients in early August, first covering how failed power capacity auctions in the state will lead to much higher power bills for residents:

"After a series of auction delays and relatively low clears (see chart below), PJM capacity prices appear to have finally caught up with the generative AI data center load growth story that has been central to parts of PJM."

Goldman also warned that increased power capacity would be needed for grid stability. However, any new capacity could take years to come online, which essentially means, as the analysts pointed out, "higher prices are here to stay."

Great job, Marylanders. Over the years, voting blue has placed far-left activist lawmakers into positions of power in Annapolis who are ineffective managers, instead more concerned about spreading the woke religion and importing illegal aliens.

The direct consequence of activist progressive lawmakers running the state is eminent domain risk to small farms and high power bills.