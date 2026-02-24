Maryland Sues To Stop DHS From Converting Empty Warehouse Into ICE Facility

Authored by Troy Myers via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Maryland sued the Trump administration Monday to prevent an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility from being built in the state.

Work progresses on a new migrant detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility in the Florida Everglades on July 4, 2025. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Anthony Brown, claims the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE’s January purchase of a warehouse to convert to an illegal immigrant holding center was done without required public comment, state consultation, or an environmental review.

“DHS purchased this facility while keeping the State and the public in the dark, spending more than $100 million in federal taxpayer dollars without performing the required environmental review and without giving Maryland or Marylanders any voice in the process,” Brown said in a news release.

Brown alleges that the purchase violates the National Environmental Policy and Administrative Procedure Acts. The former requires the federal government to properly consider environmental impacts before undertaking any major action such as construction for airports, buildings, military complexes, and highways. The latter governs how federal agencies develop and issue regulations.

DHS and ICE violated the National Environmental Policy Act by beginning work on the facility without the required environmental review, according to the lawsuit, adding that the project poses a significant threat to local waterways, the Potomac River watershed, protected animals, air quality, traffic, and public health and safety.

“No administration is above the law. Our people must be heard,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in the news release. “The State of Maryland is filing this lawsuit because DHS must be held to the same legal standard as every other federal agency.”

The lawsuit further accused the agencies of violating the Administrative Procedure Act by giving no explanation for the purchase and failing to consider alternatives.

It was unclear what alternatives the suit potentially refers to.

On Jan. 16, the Trump administration purchased the vacant, 54-acre commercial warehouse near Williamsport, about 80 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., for $102.4 million.

The project involves converting the building into a detention center for criminal aliens, with a capacity of 1,500 individuals, court documents show.

The purchase comes as the Trump administration continues immigration enforcement operations across the country and pushes for transforming sites nationwide into federal detention centers to keep up with the increasing number of illegal immigrants being taken into custody.

“Federal officials have made clear they want deportations carried out with speed and speed only,” Brown said in a post on X.

One location in Surprise, Arizona, meant to hold up to 1,500 individuals, was met with backlash from the community. Locals told The Epoch Times they were disappointed DHS bought the property without public notice or input.

DHS bought the 418,800-square-foot warehouse for $70 million.

Homeland Security’s website shows there are more than 140 active detention facilities across the United States.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Maryland’s lawsuit.