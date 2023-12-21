Mass Shooting At Prague University Leaves Several Dead & Wounded

Multiple fatalities are being reported in an active situation amid a mass shooting in Prague, Czech Republic. Bystanders have been observed fleeing the grounds of Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague as a huge police response ensues.

One unverified report describes the developing scene as follows: "Prague According to media reports, the attacker used a long-barreled weapon with optics. There are reports of casualties and injuries. At the moment, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are completely closed off."

A police statement has confirmed that several are dead and wounded at the scene, and police soon after have announced that the Prague shooter has been "eliminated".

The below bridge which people are fleeing across, the Charles Bridge (aka Karluv Most), is among the most popular central tourist attractions in Prague.

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple fatalities at Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague

The shooter with a rifle may have been on a roof of one of the university buildings, a newly emerged (but unverified) photo suggests.

According to the Associated Press:

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead. Rakusan said there’s no other shooter at the scene and there’s no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

BREAKING: Photo of armed man on roof of Charles University Faculty of Arts following shooting in Prague that left multiple dead

A scene inside a barricaded classroom at the university as police begin clearing and securing buildings:

Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.



Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it. Fucking hell.

And students and bystanders hiding out on the ledge of a roof, in a precarious situation...

