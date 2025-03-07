Massie And Lee Introduce Bills To "End The Fed"

Authored by Tho Bishop via The Mises Institute,

Yesterday Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced legislation to abolish the Federal Reserve.

I just reintroduced “End the Fed."



Title: Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, HR 1846.



Americans would be better off if the Federal Reserve did not exist. The Fed devalues our currency by monetizing the debt, causing inflation. pic.twitter.com/0U2NkbBZsX — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 5, 2025

Joining as original sponsors of the House bill are ten other members, including Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Eric Burlison, Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Michael Cloud, Rep. Elijah Crane, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Harriet Hageman, Rep. Scott Perry, and Rep. Chip Roy.

This was shortly followed by a corresponding bill in the Senate, introduced by Senator Mike Lee.

Feeling dangerous…



I think I’ll take a page from @RonPaul and get together with my friend @RepThomasMassie to END THE FED. pic.twitter.com/xHB1KrhSci — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 5, 2025

This comes at a time of greater political scrutiny being placed upon both the Federal Reserve and general questions about American’s monetary future. In recent weeks, Donald Trump has pledged to audit the gold holdings of Fort Knox while also embracing a pro-cryptocurrency agenda in his new administration.

It is also notable that Elon Musk, whose shadow looms large over the Washington, has himself taken several public positions that also pit him against America’s central bank. At CPAC recently he discussed the possibility of auditing the Fed, has called it “absurdly overstaffed”, and has himself flirted with the idea of its abolishment.

While Fed abolition remains a minority view within the Republican Party, these moves do signal movement within the Overton Window on the topic in recent years, a testament to Ron Paul’s lasting impact on American politics.

