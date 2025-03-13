Massie Donations Pour In - Jewish Group Vows To Help Trump Oust Him

President Trump's social-media tirade against hard-line deficit-hawk Thomas Massie has had a big effect -- but not exactly the one Trump wanted. Since Trump's late-night tantrum in which he called for the Republican congressman to be ousted via a primary challenge, the Kentucky congressman has raked in more than $200,000 in donations. That huge and growing windfall comes as the Republican Jewish Coalition promised to help make Trump's dream of a Congress without Massie come true.

Massie provoked Trump's wrath on Sunday, when he vowed to vote against a continuing resolution (CR) that would fund the government through Sept 30 -- but without spending cuts. "Why would I vote to continue the waste fraud and abuse DOGE has found?" wrote Massie on X. "We were told the CR in December would get us to March when we would fight. Here we are in March, punting again!"

On Monday evening, a sputtering Trump used his Truth Social account to lash out at the libertarian-minded Massie:

"HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He's just another GRANDSTANDER, who's too much trouble and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Cheney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won't stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS??"

Eventually, the CR passed 217-213; thanks to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, it's currently dead in the Senate. However, the follow-on effects of Trump's political attack on Massie have continued -- mostly in ways that add up to a big net-positive for Massie.

"I've received an amazing outpouring of support since I was attacked for voting No on the Biden-$-level CR. In fact, we just hit $205,000 from 2500 grassroots donors!" Massie wrote using his campaign's X account late Thursday afternoon, urging like-minded people to help keep the trend going. Earlier he'd noted that the influx pushed the balance of his campaign coffer over $1 million for the first time.

The sudden, non-election-year surge in contributions came alongside a social media reaction that saw a variety of conservatives and libertarians chiding the president for targeting Massie over his resolute opposition to profligate government spending, as the national debt marches toward the $37 trillion milestone.

Conservatives should support Massie because he is one of the few who practices “America First” beyond just preaching it. https://t.co/MDvw4g7dS5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 11, 2025

Donald, take the L already FFS. All your allies with IQs above 95 are with Massie pic.twitter.com/3ZaOv36ZGy — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) March 11, 2025

Glenn Greenwald zeroed in on Trump's bizarre likening of Massie to Liz Cheney:

Of the many absurd aspects of Trump's attack on Thomas Massie, the comparison of Massie to Liz Cheney has to be the most laughable. It's honestly difficult to think of two people less similar to one another than Thomas Massie and Liz Cheney.

Of course, that's not to say Trump's call to oust Massie has been uniformly ridiculed. Indeed, the America-first Republican is once again in the crosshairs of a group that works to advance the interests of Israel, as the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) quickly promised to take a leading role in making Trump's wish of ending Massie's congressional career a reality. "RJC will be a leading force alongside President Trump in support of a viable candidate to defeat Massie," RJC spokesman Sam Markstein told Jewish Insider.

Massie has made himself a top target of pro-Israel political organizations by repeatedly voting against aid to Israel -- as he does where other countries are concerned. He has also voted against legislation that's touted as opposing antisemitism but which, in practice, would curtail criticism of the State of Israel.

This is the second recent round of Republican Jewish Coalition saber-rattling at Massie. Last month, amid Massie's public consideration of a run for Mitch McConnell's Senate seat in 2026, the group promised to do whatever it takes to keep him from ascending to the upper chamber. “If Tom Massie chooses to enter the race for US Senate in Kentucky, the RJC campaign budget to ensure he is defeated will be unlimited,” warned Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks.

Massie has yet to announce his decision, but on Wednesday he made it clear that contributions to his campaign fund would be available for either defending his current seat, or working to join Rand Paul in representing Kentucky in the Senate:

Meanwhile, the whole dust-up has inspired plenty of social media content:

