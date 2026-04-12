Massie For Governor? GOP's Libertarian Firebrand Talks Political Future

On Friday the Ron Paul Institute (RPI) has highlighted an important and fresh interview touching on the Republican Rep's political future: Governor Thomas Massie? - RPI's Adam Dick asks.

"A run for governor may be in the future for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), but only if he first wins his May 19 Republican primary contest — the next step in his race for reelection to the United States House of Representatives," the RPI report says.

But, "If Massie loses next month, the seven-term representative says he expects he will call it quits on working in government, stating he would consider the loss as “a sign from God or the people or both that I should go back to the farm."

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President Trump has on more than once occasion personally called out the Libertarian firebrand for vocally opposing the White House on various key issues, and especially most recently on the Iran war.

Massie has been one of the very view GOP members to join Dems in trying to force a Congressional vote to impose limits on Trump's military actions in Iran. As a reminder:

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) brought a war powers resolution on Iran to the House floor less than a week after Trump joined Israeli leaders in launching massive strikes against Iran in late February. It failed by a vote of 212-219, with four Democrats bucking their party to oppose it: Reps. Greg Landsman (Ohio), Jared Golden (Maine), Henry Cuellar (Texas) and Juan Vargas (Calif.).

He remains one of the few outspoken 'non-interventionist' Republican members of the House. On the Senate side, Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, is Libertarian-leaning and condemns foreign adventurism and 'wars of choice'.

As for a potential future run for Governor of Kentucky, Massie hinted at it here.

If U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie loses his upcoming primary against a Republican opponent backed by President Donald Trump, you'll see a whole lot less of him. "If I lose on May 19, I am not doing any more government ever," he told University of Louisville students April 6 at an event on campus. "... It's a sign from God or the people or both that I should go back to the farm." But if he wins, Frankfort could be on the mind of the longtime congressman from Northern Kentucky, who's emerged during Trump's second term as one of Congress' most consequential members. During a question-and-answer portion of his forum, hosted by the school's College Republicans group, an attendee asked Massie if he would ever consider running for governor. Gov. Andy Beshear is ineligible to run for a third time as he eyes a presidential campaign, leaving the seat open at the end of 2027.

And then came this:

Massie wouldn't run for a U.S. Senate seat — "it's the same circus with different clowns, and also they don't have a discharge petition, which is kind of a neat thing to do" — but he sees the appeal of the governor's mansion. "If I do win (the upcoming primary), I would consider it," responded Massie, who would be up for reelection in 2028 if he wins the 2026 race. He pointed to an old friend he'd served with in Congress for three terms as an example.

"His name was Ron DeSantis," Massie said. "What I've seen him achieve in Florida is inspiring and a lot of people want to move to that state, so I do believe that you could make a difference."

Grant County GOP put on a great Lincoln Day Dinner last night.



It was great to be among so many friends, including State Representative @SavannahLMaddox, in such a beautiful venue. pic.twitter.com/cb9gmSO4JR — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) April 11, 2026

Massie would have a real shot, given he remains quite popular in Kentucky - but he has an uphill battle in terms of reelection to Congress given Trump's political machine has turned against him.