Massive Explosion At Fort Worth Hotel Leaves 11 Injured

At least 11 people were injured after a suspected natural gas explosion that blew out at least two floors of a 20-story high-rise hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

🚨#UPDATE: The ATF says the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas was caused by natural gas witnesses inside of the hotel said they smelt something like paint burning before the explosion occurred pic.twitter.com/Yyc9V919s0 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2024

Nine people were hospitalized - with two of the injured in serious condition, and one in critical condition.

Authorities say witnesses smelled something like paint burning before the explosion occurred, which officials chalked up to a natural gas leak.

"There is a smell of gas here in downtown. We're not sure if the smell of gas was caused from the explosion and the fire itself or if that's what caused the explosion. But that's what we're looking at," said Fort Worth Fire Department spox, Craig Trojacek.

MedStar said nine people were hospitalized. Four of those patients were sent to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Fire said they have firefighters inside the building searching for survivors who may be trapped. Trojacek said they'll assess the stability of the building after search and rescue is complete. One person reportedly remains unaccounted for. From Texas Sky Ranger, glass and part of the building's facade from at least the first two floors on multiple sides of the building were visible along 8th Street and in a parking lot on the building's west side. -NBC DFW

One witness working at a nearby coffee shop told NBC 5 that he heard the explosion and saw debris and white smoke coming from the building. Another witness, a valet named Adam, said he was walking in the area when another valet told him to avoid 8th street.

🚨 BREAKING: Explosion at Fort Worth, Texas hotel with mass casualty incident declared pic.twitter.com/vMZaIZ3wA5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 8, 2024

"The whole first floor, the Sandman Hotel, right next to the garage where we park our cars … it's like, everything is blown up. People coming out of the building … it was kinda scary. I don't know what to think. I was 3 to 5 seconds from turning down the street. It could have been me. I seen [sic] a lady she was walking down that street as well and she got caught up in it. It's very sad," he said.

Explosion at Fort Worth hotel this afternoon, 11 injuries reported, one missing (🎥 IG/ curious.earthlings) pic.twitter.com/4uNtViheYF — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 8, 2024

Officials cordoned off a two-block area around the hotel, while Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare directed staff at downtown county buildings to close early for the day - with the exception of jails and law enforcement.