print-icon
print-icon

"Massive Fumble": Chicago Bears Leave Blue State Illinois For Indiana After Century Of Football

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

After 106 years of Chicago Bears football in Chicago, the franchise announced it will relocate to pursue a new stadium development about 25 miles away in Hammond, Indiana.

"Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site yet to be selected," Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren wrote in a statement.

The statement continued, "We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses."

The abrupt move follows years of stalled stadium talks in Illinois, where the Bears explored several land development options across the Chicago metro area but failed to secure the public funding needed for a new venue. Recently, Indiana swooped in and passed a funding bill in less than 60 days, providing the team with incentives to build in Hammond.

The Bears currently play at Soldier Field, the NFL's oldest and smallest stadium, with a lease running through 2033.

The NFL team made no mention of whether state tax policy played a role in the move, nor whether violent crime was a factor.

Here's what X users are saying:

But it certainly appears the Chicago Bears voted with their feet, leaving a chaotic blue state for a more business-friendly red one. This trend is similar to what corporations across the country have been doing. Samsung was the latest to move from left-wing-controlled New Jersey to Texas.

0