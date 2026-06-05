"Massive Fumble": Chicago Bears Leave Blue State Illinois For Indiana After Century Of Football

After 106 years of Chicago Bears football in Chicago, the franchise announced it will relocate to pursue a new stadium development about 25 miles away in Hammond, Indiana.

"Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site yet to be selected," Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren wrote in a statement.

The statement continued, "We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses."

Statement from Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/U4lHzSV8Zv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2026

The abrupt move follows years of stalled stadium talks in Illinois, where the Bears explored several land development options across the Chicago metro area but failed to secure the public funding needed for a new venue. Recently, Indiana swooped in and passed a funding bill in less than 60 days, providing the team with incentives to build in Hammond.

For those wondering how far Hammond is from Chicago pic.twitter.com/98xtmMLgOi — Dom (@ZeroChillSports) June 5, 2026

The Bears currently play at Soldier Field, the NFL's oldest and smallest stadium, with a lease running through 2033.

The NFL team made no mention of whether state tax policy played a role in the move, nor whether violent crime was a factor.

Here's what X users are saying:

JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson are incompetent boobs — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) June 5, 2026

Hey @GovPritzker, how’s it feel being the Illinois Governor who officially LOST the Chicago Bears?

Your record taxes, crime policies & billionaire hypocrisy just chased the greatest franchise in NFL history across the border to Indiana.

Congrats, JB — even the Bears couldn’t… — John M. Cabello (@JohnCabello) June 5, 2026

Illinois couldn’t afford a tax break for the Bears but at least we’ve been able to give illegal trespassers HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF FREE S%#T strickly for their votes. Nice work Pumpkin Head and Legislators. — TorneTrouser (@TrouserTorne) June 5, 2026

The Illinois state government has nobody to blame but themselves. This is on the legislature and the governor. The Chicago Bears all but begged the state of Illinois for a deal and they couldn’t care less. — Midwestern Patriot 🇺🇸 (@MWpatriot01) June 5, 2026

@GovPritzker This massive fumble pretty much disqualifies you for the Presidency. No amount of cagey political excuse making can possibly make up for it. This was a profound failure of leadership. Epic loss. You will forever be the Gov who lost the Chicago Bears, may it… — Arete (@ColinACody) June 5, 2026

But it certainly appears the Chicago Bears voted with their feet, leaving a chaotic blue state for a more business-friendly red one. This trend is similar to what corporations across the country have been doing. Samsung was the latest to move from left-wing-controlled New Jersey to Texas.