Massive Trump "Fight, Fight, Fight" Statue Under Construction

An Ohio artist has been commissioned to create a two story high bronze statue of president Trump in the iconic pose he struck after surviving the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Breitbart News reports that the statue, expected to be completed by Trump’s inauguration in January, was funded by cryptocurrency investors associated with $PATRIOT.

The artist, Alan Cottrill, is well known for creating the Thomas Edison statue in the Capitol’’s Statuary Hall and has also created numerous presidential statues for universities and museums.

“I’ve sculpted and cast 400 life size or larger bronze statues across America and the Patriot Statue is our largest single figure to date,” Cottrill said in a statement to Breitbart.

Dustin Stockton, a leader of the project, told Breitbart “The statue had to be Trumpian. It had to be larger than life and over the top.”

The report notes that Stockton has spoken with members of Trump’s inaugural team about unveiling it at the ceremony.

The statue will depict Trump with his fist raised in defiance after surviving the attempt on his life back in July.

The report also notes that 10 smaller 18-inch bronze replicas of the statue will be created. These “Patriot Awards” will be presented to notable figures within Trump’s inner circle prior to the inauguration.

