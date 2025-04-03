Matt Taibbi Files $10 Million Libel Suit Against Dem Rep. For Accusing Him Of 'Serial Sexual Harassment'

Journalist Matt Taibbi is suing Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove for libel, after the California Democrat claimed during her opening remarks in a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday that he's a "serial sexual harasser."

"To distract from the dumpster fire this administration is pursuing," she said, the Republicans were "elevating a serial sexual harrasser as their star witness."

While Taibbi wouldn't have been able to sue due to lawmaker protections under the Speech and Debate clause of the constitution, Kamlager-Dove was stupid enough to then post those claims on social media; both on X and Blue Sky.

Damn. Ranking Member Kamlager-Dove calls GOP witness Matt Taibbi a "serial sexual harasser" and enters articles into the congressional record about his history as a sex pest pic.twitter.com/D0li1K6Qij — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2025

As Taibbi directly notes to Kamlager-Dove via Racket News, "Rep. Kamlager-Dove, no woman has ever accused me of engaging in sexual harrassment once, let alone serially. See you in court. Please do not evade service."

* * *

On Sale! Grab a complete 2-day emergency survival backpack at ZH Store