Matt Taibbi Files $10 Million Libel Suit Against Dem Rep. For Accusing Him Of 'Serial Sexual Harassment'

by Tyler Durden
Journalist Matt Taibbi is suing Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove for libel, after the California Democrat claimed during her opening remarks in a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday that he's a "serial sexual harasser."

"To distract from the dumpster fire this administration is pursuing," she said, the Republicans were "elevating a serial sexual harrasser as their star witness."

While Taibbi wouldn't have been able to sue due to lawmaker protections under the Speech and Debate clause of the constitution, Kamlager-Dove was stupid enough to then post those claims on social media; both on X and Blue Sky.

As Taibbi directly notes to Kamlager-Dove via Racket News, "Rep. Kamlager-Dove, no woman has ever accused me of engaging in sexual harrassment once, let alone serially. See you in court. Please do not evade service." 

*  *  *

