Mayo Clinic Nukes Hydroxychloroquine Information Page After People Take Notice

One day after the Mayo Clinic's endorsement of Hydroxychloroquine was highlighted for use in Covid-19 patients, they scrubbed the page and then blamed a 3rd party vendor for supplying the information.

The original page read: "Hydroxychloroquine may be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients," which was highlighted various people and oulets, including ZeroHedge, and former Trump official Peter Navarro.

Now, the Mayo Clinic redirects people to a "safe" page.

Of course, pro-vax (we assume) outlets pounced on the fact that this information has been there since at least May of 2020.

Which means... by the transitive properties of woke outrage, the Mayo clinic has been spreading misinformation for three years? Cancel them!

Meanwhile, an analysis of dozens of studies on Hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 reveals a 72% lower mortality risk when taken early, and a 41% lower mortality risk when given early into hospitalization (when both HCQ and Ivermectin are known to be less effective vs. at first symptoms).

Data via https://c19hcq.org/meta.html

See the full study results here...