Mayor Blames "Slavery" As Chicago Wrestles With Deadly Crime Spree

The city of Chicago, long run by Democrats, has an infamous black crime problem. Over the course of Father's Day weekend around 47 people were shot and 8 people killed, with a 105% increase in violent crime compared to 2025. On "Juneteenth", a drive-by mass shooting in Princeton Park injured at least 12–14 people with over 100 shell casings recovered.

The situation is so bad that many black commentators are starting to speak out, demanding to know why black Americans can't seem to stop killing each other.

Stephen A. Smith: "Every time we turn around, there's something going on in Chicago. And the vast majority of victims happen to be black. When we gon' speak about that? Same energy, y'all."pic.twitter.com/oeb0mKDLmN



Honestly I kinda like that common sense is making a comeback.… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 24, 2026

All the evidence, all the data, suggests that Father's Day weekend violence in the black community is so egregious exactly because there are almost no fathers. In Chicago, 80% of all black births are to single mothers and 72% of black children live in single parent households, compared to a national average of 25% across all ethnic groups. Approximately 70% of all juveniles facing incarceration come from single parent households.

Coupled with an overall culture that idolizes violence and lacks basic impulse control learned from proper parenting, the source of the problem is clear. Democrats, however, have a different theory.

In a press conference addressing Chicago's national embarrassment, Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson diverted the discussion into his own personal pet project on reparations. He argues that the "history of slavery" in the US is the source of income inequality; insinuating that income inequality is the root cause of violent crime in the black community. In other words, black-on-black crime is somehow all white people's fault.

40+ shot over the weekend in Chicago and Mayor Johnson is talking about … "slavery continuing to harm Chicago" pic.twitter.com/0qEQ2qyRGy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 23, 2026

🚨 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is easily the dumbest mayor in America — and he still got elected by people even dumber than him.



Good grief. 🤦‍♀️



This clown isn’t even a basic history buff: praising Johnson while bashing Nixon?



Meanwhile, 40 shot and 8 killed in Chicago over… pic.twitter.com/xmPy2l3cro — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) June 23, 2026

The running theme among minority groups (and liberals in general) in the US is a complete lack of accountability for their own actions. Because slavery or segregation existed in the past, people who have never experienced either of these things believe they have a scapegoat for all the problems within their culture. It doesn't work that way.

The Chicago Mayor asserts that government handouts or reparations will solve the black crime issue, but the black community had much lower crime rates in the 1940s-1950s before welfare became ubiquitous and during segregation. In the 1960s when segregation was ended and President Johnson introduced his "Great Society" programs, crime among blacks skyrocketed. Clearly, something happened and it wasn't slavery or segregation.

Mayor Johnson has refused to counter criminal activity, blocking motions to enforce curfews for minors who now engage in "teen takeovers" or flash mobs that hijack city streets and consistently end in looting, property damage and shootings. City officials are asking the teens what they think should be done, and of course, they think less restrictions are the answer.

Chicago City Council just hosted "teens" for advice about "teen takeovers" and crime.



Their solution? Less restrictions. pic.twitter.com/o3zOUx7rC1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026

It is typical of progressive leaders and fatherless cultures to suggest more unfettered freedom is the magic salve to end crime among young people, when the opposite is what's called for. Clearly black households in Chicago lack basic parenting restrictions that usually keep underdeveloped teen brains in check. The only answer, then, is for the city to act as the parent, enforcing curfews and other measures until the deeper problem can be fixed.

🚨WHAT ON EARTH?!!!!



Hundreds of cars were vandalized in Chicago after police broke up a "teen takeover" and kids began fleeing by JUMPING ON CARS AND SMASHING WINDSHIELDS!!!



WHERE ARE THE PARENTS OF THESE KIDS???!!!!!!!



THIS HAS GOT TO STOP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/n59199CtGL — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 25, 2026

Instead, progressive officials turn to irrational teens for advice on what to do while blaming "white supremacy" as the culprit behind everything wrong in their lives. There is no fixing Chicago - Not without a radical change in leadership and some tough love for black communities.