McCarthy Hints At Biden Impeachment Over Crimes Trump Was Impeached For Asking About

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested on Monday that the House may launch an impeachment inquiry over wide-ranging corruption allegations that former President Trump was impeached for asking about (while Adam Schiff ran cover).

"When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true," McCarthy told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday night, referring to Biden's previous statements that he didn't speak with his son Hunter about his foreign business dealings.

McCarthy also noted two IRS whistleblowers who say that Biden administration prosecutors slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden's tax crimes, while House GOP investigators have found millions in foreign funds that ended up in the hands of the Biden family via shell companies.

"We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed," said McCarthy, adding "Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight."

Speaker McCarthy tells Sean Hannity that the House is getting ready to impeach Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/JpvpgKkd3f — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2023

The White House responded to McCarthy's comments, saying in a tweet: "Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless."

Last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released an FBI form that documented unverified allegations of corruption stemming from Hunter Biden’s work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. McCarthy did not use those unproven allegations as a basis for an impeachment inquiry, but its release added fuel to Republican skepticism of the foreign business dealings. -The Hill

According to Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, on Tuesday McCarthy "stopped short of officially announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, but signaled he believes it’s the only way to get certain information he’s seeking."

MCCARTHY just spoke to reporters in the Capitol. He stopped short of officially announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, but signaled he believes it’s the only way to get certain information he’s seeking. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 25, 2023

