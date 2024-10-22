McWeaponized: CDC Unveils E.coli Outbreak In Quarter-Pounders, Day After Trump Photo-Op

There's no such thing as coincidence in Washington...

A day after former President Trump ventured into a McDonalds during a campaign stop, cooked some fries, and handed out some food to more-than-happy customers in a photo-op that went very viral (in a good way), the CDC issued a statement announcing an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has left one person dead and caused 10 hospitalizations.

There are 49 cases across 10 states, with most illneses in Colorado and Nebraska (not where president Trump was)...

E. COLI OUTBREAK: CDC is investigating 49 illnesses in 10 states linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. If you ate a Quarter Pounder hamburger from McDonald’s and have severe symptoms of E. coli, contact your healthcare provider. https://t.co/g87itkupCQ pic.twitter.com/gHzUKCnTi9 — CDC (@CDCgov) October 22, 2024

"This is a fast-moving outbreak investigation. Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald's and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated," the CDC's alert said.

"McDonald's has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won't be available for sale in some states," the CDC said. "McDonald's reported to CDC that it has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states," the CDC said.

The announcement of the outbreak sent MCD shares down 10% in the after-market (before bouncing back a little)...

The timing of the sudden share-price-crushing contagion comes after McDonald's corporate office dared to actually accept and welcome 'hitler, stalin, and mussolini' into their fast-food joint.

In an email to employees that was seen by The Epoch Times, the company said that its “brand has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle” and that “we’ve not sought this” but is a “testament to how much McDonald’s resonates with so many Americans.”

“McDonald’s does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President,” McDonald’s said in the statement, dated Oct. 21. “We are not red or blue—we are golden.”

The company said that Trump’s visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald’s location was handled locally by a franchise operator.

“Upon learning of the former President’s request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone,” the company said.

And, in case you thought we over-reached here, this is how the New York Times decide to cover this Trump photo-op...

Yes, that is right - they allegedly asked MCD employees if Trump did a good job!?

When it was time to bag the order, he asked a woman at the drive-through what they did when a customer wanted more salt. “I love salt,” he said, as he shook some onto golden potatoes. Then, after spilling some, he paused to throw some over his shoulder in a nod to superstition, a seconds-long gesture that would have most likely been unappreciated by efficiency-loving managers had Mr. Trump been any other employee.

And remember, Kamala worked there too... according to a friend...

Finally, nothing would shock us more than if Jack Smith stepped in to probe Trump's cleanliness...

Trump about to be arrested for the 5th time? https://t.co/kDLynBNafz — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 22, 2024

McWeaponized!!