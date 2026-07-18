Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

A British woman out for a long countryside hike with her daughters found herself being shadowed by a creepy migrant male for miles.

The footage is clinical, relentless, and deeply unsettling. No confrontation is shown. No words are exchanged on camera. Just the steady pursuit across English fields and paths that once felt like the safest places in the country.

This is the England being delivered by successive governments that treat rural communities as dumping grounds for unchecked military aged foreigners.

?? Meanwhile in the English Countryside



Imagine being followed like this on a 10 mile Hike. This is England now. pic.twitter.com/CNMytntV8U — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 17, 2026

In an instagram post, the woman wrote "This is what it's come to. Yesterday, in broad day light; I was out with my 3 little girls and this guy appears from no where, we were literally in the middle of a field and he just popped up and followed us until I managed to get us on the road where he then just stood and watched us."

She added, "My heart was racing as he was pretty close until he saw I was filming. My girls were absolutely petrified, I kept telling them, don't be scared, don't look back, just keep going. No one should be made to feel like this and we should be able to walk around, where we live without having to look over our shoulders, especially in broad day light."

Here are the original clips with a further commentary on the incident from the woman who says the migrant was making sexual noises at them.

The clip, shared widely this week, lands at the exact moment other stories reveal the same pattern. At Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, male detainees were caught peering into women's bedrooms from outside.

A review by the Chief Inspector of Prisons found groups of men hanging outside the windows of female rooms. Forty-three per cent of the women, who need constant chaperones, said they felt unsafe going outside.

One woman told inspectors: "We cannot go outside because of the males and our time to do things are quick because of them."

The centre was also holding a man assessed as a risk of harm to women and another with impending prosecutions for sexual offences.

Vile illegal migrants caught on camera looking into women's bedroomshttps://t.co/ZnImlTXmaz — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 14, 2026

The few female asylum seekers there were so distressed by the behaviour that staff escorts became standard. The men, according to the report, asked inspectors why they were not allowed to "mix with female detainees."

This is the same system now preparing to drop large numbers of single adult males into quiet English villages with almost no consultation.

In the tiny Oxfordshire village of Piddington, population around 370, residents recently voted 96 per cent in favour of a symbolic independence referendum. Nearly 180 adults cast ballots. One hundred and seventy-five said yes.

The trigger was the Home Office plan to house up to 1,250 single adult male asylum seekers at a former Ministry of Defence site sitting between Piddington and Upper Arncott.

Utility companies have already been instructed to prepare connections. Work is eyed for late summer. No detailed public proposal or full impact assessment has been published.

Parish Council Chairman Tim McNally described the result as "truly astonishing." He said: "Self-determination is what people want whilst they are being ignored and driven into a corner. This is a natural human instinct and reaction."

Local resident Graham Rixon put it more bluntly: "We're a village of 350 people - there's another village down the road of even less people, and they're going to dump 1,200 people here."

He added that most would probably not speak the language and that "inadequate provision has been made." Another resident, Gwen McEwan from nearby Arncott, called the prospect "frightening."

The site sits next to a children's play area. The nearest shop is more than two miles away with no pavement along the B-road. Residents note that people currently walk the village at night without consequence. That comfort is precisely what is being put at risk.

Similar plans have targeted other small communities. In one case a village of just 150 people faced 121 migrants placed in new-build houses next to a playground and primary school. Teenage girls began taking longer routes home.

In Barnham, Suffolk, a village of 600 faces over 1,000 asylum seekers at a disused RAF site two minutes from a primary school.

Residents have started teaching children to lock doors and stay quiet. Fencing already has holes.

In Crowborough, East Sussex, locals formed volunteer security patrols after hundreds of single male asylum seekers arrived at a former training camp. Women began carrying personal alarms and taking self-defence classes in daylight. One volunteer described the patrols as "a visible presence to provide safety and security. We are a deterrent."

The pattern is consistent. Single adult males, many arriving illegally by boat, are moved out of hotels and into rural sites with minimal infrastructure and even less local say.

Projections show migrants absorbing a large share of new housing while British households remain on long social housing waiting lists.

The policy is sold as ending the "hotel" image. In practice it simply relocates the same pressures onto communities that never asked for them and lack the policing or services to absorb sudden demographic change.

Rural England was once defined by the freedom to walk its paths without looking over your shoulder. That freedom is being eroded by design. The government treats small villages as surplus capacity.

The safety of women and children is treated as secondary to the political imperative of dispersing arrivals as quickly and quietly as possible.

Piddington's near-unanimous vote will not legally detach the village from the United Kingdom. It does something more important. It records, in public, the precise moment ordinary people decided they would no longer pretend this is sustainable.

The English countryside is not a warehouse. The people who live there are not collateral.

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