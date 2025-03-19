Measles Outbreak In Texas, New Mexico Surpasses 300 Cases

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The measles outbreak affecting Texas and New Mexico has now exceeded 300 cases, surpassing the 285 measles cases reported in the United States last year.

A sign outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, in Seminole, Texas, on Feb. 21, 2025. Julio Cortez/AP Photo

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 279 measles cases in the state, an increase of 20 from its previous count, according to a March 18 update.

The outbreak remains concentrated in Gaines County, where cases have risen from 174 to 191, per DSHS. Hospitalizations have also increased from 34 to 36.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities,” DSHS said in a statement, adding that it is working with local health departments to investigate the outbreak.

Officials have stated they may never determine how the outbreak began. The first cases were reported in Gaines County in January. The individual identified as the initial patient had not traveled internationally, and investigators have been unable to trace the source of infection.

Of the 279 cases in Texas, 277 patients were classified as either unvaccinated or having an unknown vaccination status, meaning they had no documented measles vaccine dose at least 14 days before symptom onset.

In New Mexico, officials reported on March 14 that cases had increased from 33 to 35. Two cases were confirmed in Eddy County, while the remaining cases were in Lea County, which borders Gaines County, Texas.

One child in the Texas outbreak area died after contracting measles, per DSHS. The child, who was school-aged and unvaccinated, had no known underlying health conditions.

In New Mexico, officials continue to investigate the cause of death of a deceased Lea County resident, who tested positive for measles.

“We don’t want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles,” Dr. Chad Smelser, Deputy State Epidemiologist at the New Mexico Department of Health, said in a statement. “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best protection against this serious disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to urge vaccination as the best protection against measles. According to the CDC, one dose of the measles vaccine is 93 percent effective, while two doses provide 97 percent protection against the virus.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently stated that vaccines are being made available in Texas. He also noted that patients receiving vitamin A and other supportive treatments have shown positive outcomes.

Measles typically begins with a fever above 101 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash usually appears three to five days later, starting on the face before spreading across the body.

The virus spreads easily through the air and can linger for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. People infected with measles are contagious four days before symptoms appear and remain so for about four days after the rash develops. According to health officials, 90 percent of unvaccinated individuals exposed to measles will become infected.