Media Calls Riots 'Peaceful' As Los Angeles Burns

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The legacy media is repeating its 2020 farce of calling the violent rioting in Los Angeles “peaceful,” even as the city burns.

Despite hundreds of arrests and numerous reports of police officers being attacked with molotov cocktails, fireworks and other objects, along with widespread burning, looting and destruction of property, the mainstream press is still ludicrously insisting the chaos represents largely well-behaved ‘immigration protests’.

This echoes their treatment of the 2020 George Floyd riots, which were infamously described as ‘fiery but mostly peaceful’ by CNN while other outlets followed a similar narrative.

“This has been very peaceful,” one CNN reporter insisted despite footage emerging of violent demonstrators running up and attacking ICE vehicles with projectiles.

“Demonstrations have been going on right outside the federal detention center, most of those (who) demonstrated were very peaceful,” said another ABC & correspondent,

This despite ICE acting director Todd Lyons asserting, “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building.”

Another CNN reporter complained that Donald Trump was bad for sending in the National Guard to target “peaceful protests…he doesn’t like the scenes, the scenes of people peacefully protesting.”

“There’s protest, lawful protest which is allowed in this country, there is some unrest,” another CNN reporter euphemistically claimed.

Meanwhile, others pointed to the scenes of bedlam in LA to point out that they make the so-called “insurrection” on January 6 look like a tea party in comparison.

