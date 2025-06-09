Media Calls Riots 'Peaceful' As Los Angeles Burns

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The legacy media is repeating its 2020 farce of calling the violent rioting in Los Angeles “peaceful,” even as the city burns.

Despite hundreds of arrests and numerous reports of police officers being attacked with molotov cocktails, fireworks and other objects, along with widespread burning, looting and destruction of property, the mainstream press is still ludicrously insisting the chaos represents largely well-behaved ‘immigration protests’.

This echoes their treatment of the 2020 George Floyd riots, which were infamously described as ‘fiery but mostly peaceful’ by CNN while other outlets followed a similar narrative.

“This has been very peaceful,” one CNN reporter insisted despite footage emerging of violent demonstrators running up and attacking ICE vehicles with projectiles.

🇺🇸 LA RIOTS: CNN SEES “PEACE,” CAMERA SEES CHAOS



Imagine getting hit with a rock while someone livestreams how “chill” everything is.



People are lighting stuff on fire, bashing cars, and going full WWE on cops.



Yet, CNN’s reporter calls the riots peaceful.



If this is what… https://t.co/vIl0mOidcm pic.twitter.com/aAt3X8ls8e — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 8, 2025

“Demonstrations have been going on right outside the federal detention center, most of those (who) demonstrated were very peaceful,” said another ABC & correspondent,

The LA riots were “mostly very peaceful” according to an ABC reporter



You literally can’t make this up.



They’re really trying this again. pic.twitter.com/kRCmKTJ7Hc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2025

This despite ICE acting director Todd Lyons asserting, “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building.”

Another CNN reporter complained that Donald Trump was bad for sending in the National Guard to target “peaceful protests…he doesn’t like the scenes, the scenes of people peacefully protesting.”

A CNN reporter calls the riots in Los Angeles a “peaceful protest” while cars burn on the screen next to her. 😁



I do so love the smell of a US civil war in the morning. pic.twitter.com/3bigJlG21C — Mats Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) June 8, 2025

“There’s protest, lawful protest which is allowed in this country, there is some unrest,” another CNN reporter euphemistically claimed.

CNN is labeling the violent anti-ICE riots in LA as "lawful protests with some unrest."



Sounds familiar.

pic.twitter.com/NmrGyiXT10 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2025

Meanwhile, others pointed to the scenes of bedlam in LA to point out that they make the so-called “insurrection” on January 6 look like a tea party in comparison.

pic.twitter.com/5oLh9TpZmC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 9, 2025