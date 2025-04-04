Media Eviscerated For Claiming Jailing Marine Le Pen Is 'Good For Democracy'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

TIME Magazine is facing backlash for declaring that the conviction of French populist politician Marine Le Pen on a trumped up bureaucratic charge “was a good day for French democracy.”

Yes, really.

Apparently banning a front running candidate from running for office for five years and handing her a prison sentence is “good for democracy.”

It was a good day for French democracy but the far-right may still win the 2027 presidential election, writes Cole Stanglerhttps://t.co/vlexFV9Ltg — TIME (@TIME) April 1, 2025

As we highlighted yesterday, this is happening all over Europe in what many are describing as a coordinated globalist effort to prevent more nationalist candidates from being elected.

Le Pen will serve two of the four year prison sentence qunder house arrest with an ankle bracelet monitor.

Why 2 years of house arrest? Is there a risk she might steal a car? The only plausible explanation is that it is to prevent her campaigning for whoever is the RN's candidate in the next elections. — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) March 31, 2025

Democracy does not include imprisoning the likely winner, you drooling fucking morons. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 1, 2025

Democracy now means putting your political opponents in jail worldwide. — JaknTea (@JaknTea) April 1, 2025

Removing candidates from running is totally a good day for democracy. — Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) April 1, 2025

How is it good for democracy to imprison popular opposition? — pushfade (@pushfader) April 1, 2025

Putting your political opponents in jail before an election is *not* repeat *not* a "good day for democracy". Its quite the opposite, actually. — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) April 1, 2025

Le Pen may still yet find a way to run given that the Paris Court of Appeal said it will look to decide whether to uphold or scrap the ban on her from elections by next year.

“The Paris Court of Appeal confirms having received today three appeals filed against the decision rendered on March 31, 2025, by the Paris judicial court in the case of the parliamentary assistants of the National Front. It will examine this file within a time frame which should allow a decision to be rendered in the summer of 2026,” the court said, according to Le Figaro.

In response, Le Pen said it was “very good news,” but that she intends to challenge the ruling in any way possible, including France’s Constitutional Council and the European Court of Human Rights.

“I will use all possible avenues of appeal. I won’t let it happen,” she told Le Parisien.

She has further contended that the court’s decision to impose a ban on her pursuing office while her appeal is ongoing undermines the rule of law, asserting that individuals in the appeal process are generally granted the presumption of innocence, and thus, implementing the ban at this stage disregards established legal norms.

Current polling suggests that Le Pen is almost certain to win if she runs in 2027.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.