Media Matters Accidentally Makes Tucker Carlson Look Awesome With 'Leaked' Videos

Earlier this week, the paste-eaters at Media Matters published several behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson which were meant to make the former Fox News host look bad - but instead totally backfired.

The negative press began last week, with the NY Times reporting from legal filings in the Fox-Dominion lawsuit that Tucker called someone's girlfriend "yummy," cracked jokes about his "postmenopausal fans," and told Media Matters to "go fuck yourself!"

Who wouldn't want to grab a beer with this guy?

Then, Media Matters released 'previously unreported video' of Carlson making a sex joke with Piers Morgan.

"If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, but it's your show. It's totally up to you," says Carlson, to which Morgan replies without skipping a beat: "We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week," referring to a joke Carlson made about a reported decline in testosterone levels.

"Not mine," Carlson replies, adding "We'll speak in more general terms, but I've got something to add."

Again, this only makes Carlson look like a regular, non-turtleneck sweater-wearing, hilarious dude.

The on Wednesday, Media Matters' Gertz thinks this clip of Carlson calling a Dominion lawyer a "slimy motherfucker" is going to cause his fans to... what, clutch pearls and vow never to watch Tucker again?

We've got a new FoxLeak.



And as the Federalist Papers notes, Carlson wanted an upcoming interview with controversial influencer Andrew Tate to look more official.

In the video, Carlson is speaking on the phone to a man who asked if Carlson could wear a sweater instead of a suit while conducting an upcoming interview. The unnamed subject of the interview was “panicky” about wearing a suit, the man on the phone said. In the Tate interview, Tate wore a T-shirt and Carlson a sweater. “This is airing on the night-time show, and I want it to look official,” Carlson said on the phone in the leaked video, not “like bro talk.” As for putting the interview on Fox Nation: “But nobody’s going to watch it on Fox Nation,” Carlson said. “Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks. So I’d really just like to dump the whole thing on YouTube.”

