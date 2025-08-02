Media PSYOP 'Operation Mockingbird' Still Targeting Americans: Gabbard

Via JonFleetwood.com,

The CIA’s infamous Cold War propaganda and psychological operation (PSYOP) program never died—it just turned inward...

The question isn’t whether the government is manipulating Americans, but how they’re doing it right now—through intelligence leaks, media collusion, psychological tactics, and taxpayer-funded propaganda.

That was the warning from U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during a searing July 31 interview, where she confirmed that intelligence insiders are actively using corporate media to manipulate the American people and sabotage President Donald Trump’s agenda—echoing the tactics of ‘Operation Mockingbird.’

Every major news organization or its parent companies, from FOX News to CNN, are owned by globalist-aligned asset managers like BlackRock, an offical partner of the anti-American-sovereignty World Economic Forum (WEF).

“There are people within the intelligence community who believe that their will is more important than the will of the American people,” Gabbard told conservative host Benny Johnson. “[They] will weaponize intelligence by leaking it to their friends within the mainstream media with the intent of undermining President Trump’s agenda.”

Mockingbird Reloaded: Intelligence Tools Aimed at Americans

Once a covert CIA program used to plant propaganda in foreign and domestic media, Operation Mockingbird infiltrated major U.S. newsrooms throughout the 1950s–1970s.

It was exposed during the Church Committee hearings, where Congress revealed that the agency maintained relationships with hundreds of journalists to shape public perception.

Today, Gabbard says, that same playbook is being deployed against Americans.

Only now, it’s fully digital, algorithmic, and taxpayer-funded.

“They are subverting the will of the people and therefore undermining the Constitution,” Gabbard warned.

From CIA to CDC: Government Propaganda Is Now a Domestic Industry

Gabbard’s warning comes as Congress continues to uncover a parallel propaganda apparatus inside U.S. health agencies.

A damning House Energy and Commerce Committee report released in October 2024 found that the Biden Administration spent $900 million in taxpayer funds on a COVID-19 propaganda campaign that intentionally misled the public.

“The Biden-Harris administration caused Americans to lose trust in the public health system,” said Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), accusing the CDC and NIH of using ads containing “erroneous or unproven information.”

The report revealed that:

The CDC exaggerated the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines beyond FDA authorization.

Messaging about mask effectiveness and COVID risk to children was “deeply flawed.”

Federal funds went to Big Tech companies to “track and monitor Americans,” prompting calls for stronger data privacy protections.

Representative Morgan Griffith (R-VA) slammed the administration’s “Stop the Spread” campaign as scientifically baseless, saying it “misled the American public” and triggered a broader collapse in trust across all vaccine programs.

“American trust in the CDC is at an all-time low,” said Subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie (R-KY).

Fear as a Weapon: Scientists Admit Psychological Manipulation

Further validating Gabbard’s claims, behavioral scientists who advised governments during the COVID crisis have since admitted to weaponizing fear to coerce compliance—describing their actions as “unethical,” “dystopian,” and “totalitarian.”

Members of the UK’s ‘Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour’ (SPI-B), who advised the government’s COVID response, revealed that officials deliberately ramped up fear to push lockdowns the public might otherwise reject.

“Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government,” said SPI-B psychologist Gavin Morgan.

“[P]sychologists didn’t seem to notice when it stopped being altruistic and became manipulative. They have too much power and it intoxicates them,” another member confessed.

One warned that “people use the pandemic to grab power and drive through things that wouldn’t happen otherwise… We have to be very careful about the authoritarianism that is creeping in.”

Gabbard: ‘This Is Why Trump’s Mandate Is Critical’

Gabbard said her fight is not just about cleaning up rogue intelligence operators—it’s about reversing the normalization of psychological warfare on the American public.

“To be able to turn the light on in places that have been dark for far too long, expose the truth, and drive accountability—that’s the only way we can actually shift this,” she said.

She affirmed that Trump is fully aware of the deep-state sabotage being conducted through the media.

“President Trump is enacting the very thing he promised the American people he would do in this election.”

From Psy-Ops to Policy: The Full-Spectrum Control Grid

The Church Committee once warned that Mockingbird undermined the very idea of a free press.

The playbook didn’t end, it just upgraded.

Today’s propaganda apparatus now includes:

Leaked narratives from intel to legacy media

AI-powered censorship tools on social platforms

CDC-funded influencer campaigns targeting youth

Federal surveillance partnerships with tech giants

Coerced public health compliance through fear psychology

The same government that once planted editorials in The Washington Post now quietly curates your news feed, flags dissent as misinformation, and suppresses debate under the guise of “public health.”

Bottom Line

Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation is historic: the top U.S. intelligence official has publicly stated that agencies under her own leadership are using media to manipulate Americans.

Operation Mockingbird didn’t end.

It simply changed targets.

The American people are no longer just the audience of government propaganda.

They’re the enemy.