The Media Wants To Know Why Men Are Walking Away From Liberal Society?

Recent surveys paint what might seem like an apocalyptic picture: In the US, around 45% of men ages 18-25 do not approach women anymore to engage in dating or relationships. Over 42% of all men have no interest in seeking out women for relationships or casual dates. Around 30% of men over 40 years old have never been married and are not necessarily seeking marriage.

In light of ongoing concerns about population decline around the world, the first thing most people might say is that men need to "step up" and fulfill their role in order to save the human species from a "Children Of Men" movie scenario. However, this suggests that it's men's fault and that checking out of the current system is a bad thing. It's a narrow minded view.

To be clear, the narrative of the "male loneliness epidemic" is a propaganda fantasy designed to shame men into returning to the liberal fold. The truth is, men are not lonely, they are deliberately refusing to participate in order to make a point. What we are witnessing is perhaps the most substantial mass boycott of liberal ideology in history as men go more conservative. It's a boycott the establishment media does not want to acknowledge.

In a recent expose by The Guardian, the outlet dares to ask the forbidden question - Is the "Me Too" movement the reason men are opting out of relationships and liberal society? Sadly, they barely delve into the truth of the matter and instead regurgitate the old standby excuses: Men are afraid of women because of lack of emotional intelligence. Men are having trouble navigating the new world of fluid gender roles and women's independence. Men are being lured into "toxic masculinity" by conservative movements, etc.

Not surprisingly, the media rarely engages with straight men who study these changes from the male perspective. If they did, they might get a better insight into what men today want want from life, from their careers or from relationships. They talk often in dismay about the rush of young men into conservative ideals, but they never ask those men what it is about conservatism that attracts them.

Why? Because they don't want to hear the answer. They don't care what men have to say. So instead, they gather up a gaggle of female psychologists, jilted women and woke beta male activists and ask them "What is going on with men these days?"

The idea of self improvement and striving for success has become the rallying cry for many men lost in the sea of the post "Me Too" world. It makes perfect sense. After a decade of feminist militancy and narratives painting men as walking time bombs on the verge of exploding into a deadly rage, men are no longer asking for validation from society or from women.

Instead, they have set their own goals and measure their achievements according to their own peace of mind. The power of the woke movement and feminists is in their ability to insert themselves into the role of judge and jury. They do this by claiming constant victimhood, which they say earns them access to the halls of power and influence. When the media talks about masculinity from an anthropological standpoint, they talk to the self-appointed woke experts (mostly women).

When they do ask men, it's usually from a liberal standpoint. When they ask conservative men, they ignore the answers and attack the honest responses. Last week a New York Times podcast set out to explore what they call the American Masculinity Crisis; not to understand why men and masculinity have been so demonized, but to complain about men returning to masculinity despite the political left's best efforts to destroy it.

"I think that we are in an abysmal state. I think the reality is that we’ve always had patriarchy at the intersection of capitalism and white supremacy, and how those things feast on one another and lift one another. But I think right now, more times than not, the role models that these young boys and young men have are not only divisive and toxic but insidious and heinous, disgusting. Truly, I mean, the president of the United States is an alleged rapist. What does that mean? You know, the popular thing that boys are watching is largely M.M.A., right? So I think we’re in a horrible place..."

The idea of "toxic masculinity" is a woke feminist fallacy; a creation meant to shame men for their natural behaviors, their normal biological roles and the inherent ways they deal with the world. The important thing to remember is that feminism has not been about equality for decades. Women have had social equality and legal superiority over men in the west for some time now.

Rather, feminism is about keeping men in line and under control to prevent any rebellion against the liberal epoch. After all, women have no inherent power. They gain power by convincing men to give their power away through government. By convincing men to behave in the name of modern civility. From the New York Times:

"I think, when we talk about masculinity, we have to talk about the patriarchy. And I think we see this as this system which harms everyone, including men..."

"I think if we can see ourselves as part of a system of patriarchy that harms all of us, and we are allies in this fight rather than men versus women, men oppressing women, then I think we can have a more productive conversation..."

In other words, masculinity and patriarchy is the left-wing version of "original sin"; a great crime against humanity that can only be defeated when men and women come together...and submit to feminism. Which means, men have to hand over all their power as the source of this great evil. Men have to accept proper "management" to avoid falling into their darker ways. If only these men would prostrate themselves before the benevolent woke gods and beg for forgiveness, then the world would be a much better place.

But why would they? The idea that they get something in return is a proven lie. They get no redemption, no peace. Why not simply step on the neck of feminism, destroy it and take control? It would be easy. The only thing stopping this from happening is the hope most men have for a logical and reasonable discourse - The hope of honest reconciliation. As long as feminism exists, however, this is never going to happen.

When the left-wing media opines on the lost generation of men, what they're really doing is pretending to have empathy while scrambling to circumvent a full blown male rebellion against the liberal order.

The "Me Too" movement was presented as a reckoning over abuse against women in professional spaces, but it ultimately became a power grab in which liberal women leveraged fake outrage to elevate the idea of "guilty until proven innocent." It weaponized mob justice against men as a way to steal jobs women didn't earn or deserve, and steal political power they had no moral capacity to handle.

It's no mistake that the Me Too motto was "Believe all women." That's a radioactive level of power.

The real reckoning is going to be in the aftermath of Me Too. There is a quiet but simmering movement of young men who are about to reassert their dominance in the society that cast them as monsters. What progressives and feminists still don't realize is that their actions have set an unstoppable freight train in motion. By alienating men in the pursuit of political gain, they have created a juggernaut with little empathy for self proclaimed "victims".