Musk Slams 'Black Supremacist' AG Going After SpaceX For Not Hiring Refugees
On Thursday, Biden's DOJ slapped SpaceX with a lawsuit for not hiring refugees and asylum seekers, one day after Musk announced he was suing organizations funded by George Soros for lying about 'hate incidents' on X (formerly known as Twitter).
And while there's no obvious link between the two, the timing couldn't be more suspicious.
Anyhoo, following the absurd shot at SpaceX - which is bound by the International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR), which regulates the export of regulated technologies, such as rocket parts - curious internet denizens discovered that the Assistant Attorney General spearheading the case, Kristen Clarke, appears to be a total black supremacist.
On Thursday night, venture capitalist Max Meyer tweeted: "FLASHBACK: Assistant AG for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, who is suing @elonmusk and @SpaceX for "discriminating against asylum seekers" was an avowed black supremacist while at Harvard University," referring to a 1994 letter to the Harvard Crimson claiming that blacks are genetically superior to whites for various reasons. The letter was a response to "Defending The Bell Curve," which argues that human intelligence is a combination of both inherited and environmental factors.
Included is a quote from the Black Students Association, which Clarke was president of at the time, which reads: "Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities."
FLASHBACK:— Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) August 25, 2023
Assistant AG for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, who is suing @elonmusk and @SpaceX for "discriminating against asylum seekers" was an avowed black supremacist while at Harvard University
"Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities"
🧐 pic.twitter.com/raEsZ8N6kL
The letter is attributed to "no writer," however it ends with "Kristen Clarke '97'" and "Victoria Kennedy '97," with a note reading "Clarke is president of the Black Students Association." Clark clearly wrote, co-wrote, or at minimum endorsed, its message.
The entire letter is reproduced below in its entirety (emphasis ours)
In response to those who defend The Bell Curve ("Defending The Bell Curve," Opinion, Oct. 24, 1994), please use the following theories and observations to assist you in your search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites.
One: Dr. Richard King reveals that at the core of the human brain is the "locus coeruleus" which is a structure that is Black because it contains large amounts of (neuro) melanin which is essential for its operation.
Two: Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than whites.
Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin--that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.
Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcification or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between Blacks and whites.
Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities--something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.
We can readily admit that an abused child is less likely to achieve academically than a child that has grown up in a supportive atmosphere. Black children, whether rich or poor, grow up with an added abuse which white children never have to face. Imagine the message that misguided information like The Bell Curve would send to a Black child who is trying to find her place in school. It's degrading, belittling and outrageously false.
Attacks on Black people such as those in The Bell Curve are not unique. Black children face this abuse daily through television shows, jokes aired on the radio, textbooks with truncated history, etc. Liberal whites underestimate the damage which racism causes on the minds of Black children, and conservative whites know all too well how to enlarge that damage. No matter how rich or supportive a Black person's home might be, by the time she is ready to take the SAT or apply to college, she has struggled far more extensively than any white person of the same social and economic background.
In addition, it is completely naive to say that Blacks have achieved economic equality with whites. It seems that whites have grown tired of hearing about racism. So, some have turned to measures such as The Bell Curve to relieve themselves of blame.
It's just ridiculous. Black people are not asking for political correctness, but truthfulness, fairness and an end to this abuse. Kristen Clarke '97 Victoria Kennedy '97
Clarke is president of the Black Students Association.
In response, Musk tweeted "She is super racist and proud of it."
She is super racist and proud of it— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2023
Of course...
Ah, the Tucker Carlson Rule.— Joshua Lisec | The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) August 25, 2023
"Whatever they accuse you of, they have already done."
About time “Black supremacist” became an acceptable term in race relations discourse.— Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) August 25, 2023
It does look that way.— babcia1 (@wieslawawy) August 25, 2023
Any racism is racism.— NeutrinoInlovetweet (@NeutrinoInlove) August 25, 2023
Now imagine ANY white person saying it?
So equally treated racism must be whoever it comes from!