Meet The Lifelong Felon Who Killed Four Cops In North Carolina 

A neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, was transformed into a warzone on Monday afternoon when a lifelong felon, illegally owning firearms, ambushed a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and police officers as they were serving a warrant.

Three US Marshals and an officer from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were killed in the shootout. Additionally, four police officers and one Marshal were injured.

During a Monday evening press conference, police identified lifelong felon 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., who was also killed in the shootout.

Meet the deceased Charlotte shooting suspect: Terry Clark Hughes, Jr. pic.twitter.com/UjOjVZ33Si — Unbiased Crime Report (@UnbiasedCrime) April 30, 2024

Has leftist corporate media identified the felon? Maybe not, because it doesn't fit the narrative.

CNN has not. Fox News has.

According to police, US Marshals attempted to serve Hughes a warrant for firearm possession. He was also wanted for two counts of felony flee to elude out of the Charlotte area.

Police believe there were two other shooters in the home. A 17-year-old and a woman, both of them, were taken into police custody.

"We have two people of interest at the police station that are being questioned right now," Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters.

Jennings said, "And we have confirmed that the individual that was set up that we were serving the warrant on was the individual who fired the initial shots and was deceased in the front yard at the end of all of this."

America needs to restore law and order, and leftist corporate media outlets must report the news fairly. Perhaps this is why their ratings are imploding, as everyday Americans begin to see through their narrative control of misinformation and disinformation.