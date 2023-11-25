Meet The Mega Donors At Play In The 2024 Election

Authored by Patricia Tolson via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The 2024 presidential election cycle is predicted to be the most expensive in U.S. history.

(Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock)

Former President Donald Trump holds a comfortable lead in total contribution receipts with $56.7 million, according to data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in the first week of November.

President Joe Biden, seeking a second term in the White House, placed second, with $44.7 million.

President Trump's Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, placed third, with $31.6 million.