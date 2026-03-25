Meet The Stupidest Spring-Breakers In America: "Who The F**k Is Ayatollah?"

Fox News found who might be the dumbest spring breakers in all of the United States - and you will feel dumber listening to what they have to say.

Fox producer Johnny Belisario hit the beaches in Florida and fired off multiple questions at partiers on current events, ranging from the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran to President Donald Trump’s performance.

When asked what he thinks Trump “has been doing recently,” one woman with no shame replied, “The Gulf of America. That’s the last thing I kept up with.”

Spring Break goes WILD☀️ 🍺🤪



and the students have NO IDEA what’s going on🤣



“The BIGGEST issue in America is what BIKINI I’m wearing tomorrow”👙



“We’re going to war with IRAQ that’s been crazy”🤔



“I’ve NEVER heard the word Ayatollah in my life”🫢



“Is Venezuela in… pic.twitter.com/HD8kgli0Ok — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 24, 2026

When Belisario brought up slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the clueless respondents came up hilariously short in the bewildering clip.

“We’re going to war with Iraq - that’s been crazy,” another young woman said, botching the country of Iran.

“Who the fuck is ayatollah?” was another response.

When asked how they would “take on Iran” if they were president, one genius explained that he would “get a bunch of girls in bikinis and … make them run across the battlefield.”

Florida’s beach towns are getting stuck playing spring break whack-a-mole as rowdy crowds organize chaotic “takeovers” on social media, unleashing booze-fueled flash mobs that turn sunny shores into scenes of violence and mass arrests, according to the New York Post.

Cops were forced to lock down Daytona Beach this week after a rash of shootings and a wild beach “takeover” sparked a full-blown stampede, with panicked high school and college kids running for their lives.

That single blowout led to 133 arrests and pushed authorities to clamp down, turning the beach into a party lockdown zone, with steep fines and tight limits on crowd sizes, the Post said.

“It’s really these communities that start welcoming spring breakers that have things get out of control,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

* * * Make sure SPRING HAS SPRUNG