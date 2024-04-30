"We Need You To Be Momala" - Drew Barrymore Slobbers Over VP Harris

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Hollywood lifetimer turned shit-lib talk show host Drew Barrymore told Vice President Kamala Harris Monday that America needs her to give everyone a big hug and be their ‘Momala’.

Sitting awkwardly close and fawning so much that even Harris herself seemed a bit weirded out, Barrymore said, “I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now, but in our country, we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

And what was Harris’ considered response to this statement?

“Mmm, yeah, I mean, yeah, no, I know.”

Hold on tight before you press play:

This is like something out of Idiocracy. No. Only Hollywood lefties want Kamala Harris to be their "Momala." Full report here https://t.co/JEKmtX89mR pic.twitter.com/ZXdaKqOjQA — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 30, 2024

Barrymore then added “as a woman who respects so much, and wants to share — wants to be confident, and has no ounce of meat that has competitiveness yeah when we lift each other up we all rise.”

Come again?

Just when you thought the peak of the cringeometer had been reached, Barrymore then started to cry.

The rest of the conversation focused on Harris’ stupid laugh, laughing at everything even as the country is being destroyed, and MacDonald’s ketchup.

Just the big issues.

The border is broken, the campuses are on fire, and Kamala is talking about McDonald's ketchup.pic.twitter.com/PqIZKjqY1X — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 29, 2024

If you want to torture yourself a bit more, here it is:

Oh nice, that's a good hit of some elite cringe — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) April 29, 2024

I’m going to be honest: I feel uncomfortable just watching and listening to Barrymore in this video, so I can’t imagine how uncomfortable Kamala feels here. — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) April 29, 2024

