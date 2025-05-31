Megyn Kelly: Bongino & Patel "Looked Like Hostages" While Claiming Epstein Did Kill Himself

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly has called out the FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino for not being “fully transparent” when it comes to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Both have claimed that they now believe Epstein did kill himself and that there is no evidence of foul play as far as his death goes.

Bongino revealed yesterday that the FBI has video that it intends to release showing that no one else entered Epstein’s cell when he died.

Bongino noted, however, that the footage doesn’t show Epstein at all, prompting many to conclude it will not prove or disprove anything.

While interviewing journalist Glenn Greenwald, Kelly pondered, “What’s happening? Because it doesn’t take that long to clean up quote clean up surveillance video from one camera of one cell.”

“I’m not sure what’s happening here. I trust Dan. I don’t know Kash as well, but I trust Dan. But I’m not sure we’re getting the straight scoop,” Kelly added.

She continued, “It’s starting to smell. When Dan and Kash gave a joint interview, and they were like ‘he committed suicide,’ they looked like hostages.”

“They have the disadvantage of us having heard countless hours of Dan, in particular, speaking extemporaneously and from the heart, and he is an honest guy, but there’s certain limits to how honest you can be when you’re holding these positions,” the host further noted.

“And I had the same reaction that a lot of people had, which is, he looks like he’s not being fully transparent. What do they know that they don’t want us to know?” Kelly asked.

She further asserted that the “best theory” she has heard is “that it’s something having to do with Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to intelligence, and that would be something they’d have to keep covered potentially, and they can’t say it.”

“They can’t be as transparent as they like to be,” Kelly reiterated.

