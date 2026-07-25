Meltdown? The Real Reason Why The Media Hates Elon Musk

Some would say that Elon Musk is an enigma; a billionaire entrepreneur with a focus on green tech and environmental impact who used to support Democrat fixtures like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, only to become one of the progressive establishment's biggest opponents. What happened?

As Musk readily admits, the progressive movement changed and he did not. One could argue that the progressive movement didn't change, it just pulled the mask off and revealed the monstrous face underneath. Either way, anyone who saw that ugly face during the despotic insanity of the pandemic era and refused to adapt and embrace it was deemed an "enemy of democracy".

Musk got a real good look and was clearly repulsed.

After 2022 when Musk declared his total separation from the Democrats as the "party of division and hate", the leftist media descended like so many flying monkey's from a wicked witch's castle. The attacks have been relentless. When Musk made a move to purchase Twitter and fundamentally disrupt the political left's dominance of the social media landscape, they shrieked with rage and spit venom. It was glorious.

In a recent interview with The Economist the venom was on full display, but the tactics of media disinformation agents and provocateurs have become tired, repetitious, tedious. You could see Musk's exasperation with the exercise. He's heard all these leading questions and biased insinuations a thousand times before.

Online and Swiss-owned far-left outlet Gizmodo published a hatchet job article covering the interview and described Musk as "melting down" over "normal questions". This kind of gaslighting from the left is standard, and the projection is palpable. Gizmodo's reaction is the true meltdown; they simply can't handle the idea of the media being exposed for their dishonesty.

The most dishonest of people with the most nefarious of intentions often make accusations by disguising them as "questions". The front page headline for this very Economist interview was: "Should You Be Afraid Of Elon Musk?"

Musk has been directly and indirectly accused of promoting racism, fascism, sexism, and even genocide. Through DOGE and the much needed shutdown of the corrupt USAID institution, he is now accused of "killing millions" by withholding humanitarian funding.

Liberal White Woman: "Some people loathe you. Do you understand why?"



Elon: "Maybe some people do loathe me. That's probably true. I don't care. I think a lot more people hate you and the media than you realize."



I love this man!!!!!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DpsZ4suVC0 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 23, 2026

🚨ABSOLUTE MIC DROP FROM ELON ON DOGE!!!!



Elon Musk: "ZERO died because of DOGE. Zero point zero!"



"When funding is stopped for a fraudulent organization, or for something do you think they're going to say,"Will you please keep funding the fraud!'



Or do you think they're… pic.twitter.com/OAhBLLbYiP — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 23, 2026

The real agenda is embedded in this line of questioning. The global elites and the far-left present a false narrative of consensus - The notion that they represent the majority and the "majority" is very angry with Elon for his trespasses against the liberal order. Perhaps more than Twitter, they are specifically sensitive about the closure of USAID.

Why? Not because they care about poor little starving children with AIDS in Africa. It is questionable how many US dollars were actually going into these humanitarian projects versus the amount of dollars going into the hungry pockets of Democrat politicians and leftist NGOs. The reality that the media doesn't want to address is that USAID was a central funding hub for the spread of woke ideology and propaganda around the globe.

Without endless cash supplied by USAID fraud, the multicultural and intersectional vision of the far-left is greatly hindered. Just look at how quickly, for example, Pride and transgender activist movements dissipated once federal funding through organizations like USAID dried up.

What about mass immigration? Do Americans really need to be funding shelters and services for migrants traveling through Mexico seeking to enter the US illegally? Because this is what USAID was doing.

DOGE dislodged an organization that was a cancer on the entire world, including the US. This is what the media is truly upset about. And it should be noted that the US is not responsible for the well-being of the entire world. If people in third world countries can't survive without US subsidies, maybe they should learn how.

But Musk's most egregious crime was the leave the liberal plantation. Leftists are radical collectivists and they see each individuals personal success as a platform to serve the interests of the greater movement. Any individual who walks away from the collective and takes his platform with him is viewed as a traitor, but also a thief.

Progressives see Musk as their property. They see everything he builds as their property. They believe that Musk owes them.

🔥 Reporter tries LECTURING Elon Musk on being "divisive" and disliked, it BACKFIRES MASSIVELY:



REPORTER: The kinds of things you push make it worse



ELON: "I think you're the problem. The media."



"Speaking of loathing — YOU are loathed FAR more than I am, and you don't even… pic.twitter.com/oOYPpFbp5g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

The assertion by Economist editor Zanny Minton Beddoes that her outlet and her comrades are "traditional liberals" promoting limited government and individual liberty is perhaps the most laughable claim a journalist has uttered in recent memory. The Economist is a globalist news platform, and was partially owned by the Rothschild family for decades, right up until March of this year when they sold their share.

The Economist aggressively promoted anti-freedom policies during the Biden Administration including mandatory vaccinations during Covid. They also supported, in theory, the idea of vaccine passports, which would have resulted in the most oppressive shift away from personal liberty in modern history. They consistently attacked people who opposed the mandates for "spreading misinformation" and defended the concept of government pressure on the public.

Of course, none of the mandates enforced by liberal governments proved to make any difference in the spread of covid, and the Infection Fatality Rate remain relatively static at an average of 0.23%. All that hysteria and tyranny over a virus that 99.8% of the population would easily survive.

Traditional liberalism in the media is long dead. It does not exist. It has been replaced by woke authoritarianism.

This is why, as Musk notes, no one trusts the media and most people hate them. In 2025 over 70% of US adults said they have low trust or no trust in the mainstream media. These companies might have incredible amounts of money behind them, but it's all irrelevant without the public trust.