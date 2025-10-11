Memphis Dem Rep. Decries 'Military Operation' After Feds Arrest Nearly 500 'Violent Criminals'

Two weeks ago the FBI announced that 489 'violent criminals' had been arrested in Memphis over a 60-day period, which included 118 guns seized, in a multi-agency effort involving the FBI, DEA, Memphis PD, ICE, Homeland Security and other agencies.

Shortly after this announcement, Memphis law enforcement coordinated with DHS to deploy the National Guard to Memphis to assist the effort.

In response, 30-year-old Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson - who just launched a Democratic primary against longtime Rep. Steve Cohen, referred to the National Guard deployment in Memphis as a "military occupation."

"I think in this moment in time, where even our own city is under military occupation ... We have to stand up, we have to speak up, and we have to have people who are going to fight back and fight for our communities," said Pearson last week.

He said it again on MSNBC...

Pearson's comments echo those of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), who went to 'war' with the Trump administration after Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday, tasked with protecting federal personnel and property as anti-immigration protests rage.

Pritzker condemned the deployment, calling it "Trump's invasion," and calling on TX Governor Greg Abbott (R) to withdraw his support. Meanwhile, the state of Illinois - joined by the city of Chicago - filed a lawsuit in federal court to attempt to stop the deployment.

Pritzker also suggested that America is currently witnessing the same thing as the Germans did in the early days of the Third Reich.

“In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people’s rights,” Pritzker babbled during an interview.

“And what we’re seeing now is the very same thing,” he further declared.

JUST IN: Illinois gov JB Pritzker says America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Nazi regime looked like.



Just one week ago, Pritzker said it was dangerous for the Trump admin to call Democrats "fascists" as he now equates the Trump admin to Nazis.



"In the… pic.twitter.com/6jHKP2i944 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2025

In short, Democrats are ratcheting up the drama and actively opposing federal law enforcement efforts.

